A video from TikTok creator @meitham is going viral after she shared the strict rules she follows at home, sparking a discussion about parental supervision and control. The video, captioned ‘Can't forget curfew,’ has received over 29,300 likes and more than 200 comments. In it, Mei discusses what she considers unusually strict household rules, including restrictions on electronics, phone calls, going out and her whereabouts.

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Mei said she has to charge her electronic devices outside her bedroom each night. According to her, by about 11 p.m. her laptop, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and phone must be left in the kitchen or elsewhere outside her room. Although she said some of the rules were based on her past behavior, they still affected her everyday life.

She also described a rule that prevents her from FaceTiming friends, while her parents get upset if she spends time texting or talking to them at home. In their opinion, she said, staying at home should mean either spending time with family or studying.

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Her parents also want full details about each outing, who will be there, when it will start, and when it will end. She said that any changes to these rules have to be reported to her parents beforehand.

She also said her parents require her to carry an AirTag in her bag and keep location sharing enabled on her phone. Her parents track her transactions too and ask her about purchases they don't recall approving.

Mei said the restrictions have led her to hide things from her parents. She said she now considers herself an ‘avid liar’ because she has learned to hide things from her parents to avoid being reprimanded. Mei said she does well in school and concentrates on her studies, although she sometimes skips class to spend time with friends. However, she said she does not party often or use drugs.

Image Credit: TikTok| @meitham

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Viewers debate whether Mei’s strict household rules are normal or lenient

In the comments, viewers had different interpretations of the rules. Several commenters said they could relate to her situation. One commenter called the rules ‘normal,’ while another asked, "why do we lowkey have the same parents?" Some TikTok users said they could relate to the rule preventing them from calling friends.

Other commenters described the rules as relatively lenient. One referred to them as "basic rules in my house", and another said, "this is light." A third commenter said they were from a Muslim household and that their family had been following similar rules since childhood.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details shared in the video or the circumstances described by Mei. The details above are based solely on Mei's account of her experiences, as shared on TikTok under @meitham.