“Everyone who says this always dies”: ICU nurse warns of a spiritual “shift” before patients die

"Stop playing around with y'all's lives…"

11:00 AM CST on February 9, 2026

Left: Woman wearing glasses sitting in her car, text overlay reads, "Everyone who says this always dies."
@kirstierobbb/TikTok

An ICU nurse’s eerie claim about dying patients has struck a nerve on TikTok.

Featured Video

In a viral Feb. 2 video, Kirstie (@kirstierobbb) said that every patient she has seen at the end of life reaches the same realization: they know they’re about to die.

"Every single person who passes away says the same thing," she explained in her TikTok. "They say…'Can you please tell my family I love them? I don't feel good. I know I'm gonna die.'"

According to the nurse, a spiritual shift happens within people close to the end of life that points to humanity's connection to something deeper, and others who care for dying people recognize it too.

"I know I'm not alone in seeing this in the healthcare field. You guys, people know when they're gonna die."

@kirstierobbb/TikTok

The nurse urged people on social media to take their lives and spirituality seriously.

“Stop playing around with y’all’s lives," Kirstie said. "You are connected to something deeper than what we're told. Life is not meant to be an endless pursuit of things... Life is meant to be explored."

"Why are you actually here?" she questioned. "Life is spiritual whether you feel like it is or not. There's something bigger.” 

"Their vitals may be stable… Yet in every single circumstance, no matter what brought them in initially… they always die. Always," Kirstie said.

"The minute that that inner shift happens, where the spirit is crying out and telling the person, you have one more chance, this is your last opportunity—they always die."

Commenters shared how their loved ones shifted into awareness of death before they passed.

One user wrote, “The night before my mom passed she said I’m home she was gone the next morning.”

@itzbreezybee/TikTok 

A healthcare worker shared, “I was assessing a new 85 y/o admit & she said, ‘Don't bother honey, my mom & dad came & said they'd be back later for me.’ She coded an hour later & was a DNR. Jesus is real!"

@anydaynow76/TikTok 
“​​Spirituality in healthcare isn’t talked about enough,” @.emilyt_ replied.

@.emilyt_/TikTok 
@kirstierobbb

those who are meant to see this will see it.

♬ original sound - kirstierobbb
Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

