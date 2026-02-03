Skip to Content
Tech

“I am the moderator”: Ice-T reminds the world of the rules he lives by on social media

“He will consult his department of 1.”

6:30 AM CST on February 3, 2026

ice-t moderator of his twitter account dont get blocked
lev radin/Shutterstock/@FINALLEVEL/X

Ice-T just reminded his followers on X, formerly Twitter, that he still thinks for himself on the social media platform. And he has rules.

The 67-year-old rapper and SVU star recently dug into the archives and reposted choice tweets from the past, thanking his fanbase for their unwavering dedication over the decades.

Fans engaging with the posts on X reminisced along with Ice, sharing old photos and memories, and the OG for holding true to his long-held beliefs despite his success.

Ice-T is still the moderator

Ice-T took a walk down memory lane in late January 2026, reminding his fans he stays true to his beliefs and remains the sole moderator of his social media accounts.

In an X post from Jan. 29, 2026, Ice-T reposted a statement he made back in May 2018: “This Twitter page is my personal Chatroom. I alone am the Moderator.” He reminded fans, “This is how my page started…. And I am still the Moderator.. Don’t get Blocked. lol.”

Bring that Tweet back

Ice-T didn't let it stop there. Toward the end of January 2026, Ice-T also reposted a few old tweets under the heading “Bring that Tweet Back…” He shared a post from April 8, 2019 that read, "I get on Twitter… talk a little shit.. Get off… Back to life…”

Ice-T brought back another old tweet on Jan. 31, 2026. The post from 2015 read, “To prove that I'm a true gamer.. This is a pic of me playing Fallout 4 in the Delivery Room.”

It included photographic evidence showing Ice-T gaming in the delivery room while waiting for his daughter’s birth.

“This tweet is older than kids now,” joked @MartinezOnChain.

Ice thanks his “SOLID team” of 1.7 million followers

In another X post from Jan. 29, 2026, Ice-T thanked his fans for their loyalty. “When I got on Twitter, my followers went straight to 1.7 Million and stopped...I thought it would continue to grow, but it’s been the same for about 3 years," he wrote.

"So I guess YOU are everybody the Fs with me…… I’m totally Cool with that. I’ve got a SOLID team. #FLTG4Life"

In return, fans emphasized respect for the celeb who can run his own socials without a team of handlers. Many vowed to behave in the comments lest they be blocked by the OG. 

“That’s what I like about u OG. These young rich MFers need an assistant to think for them. 😂”

"That's what I like about u OG. These young rich MFers need an assistant to think for them. 😂"
@RACRaymond/X 

“He will consult his department of 1.”

"He will consult his department of 1."
@realbeccadell/X

“Same guy always. 😆”

"Same guy always. 😆"
@MrsCWagner2000/X 

“😬 Don’t think I would do anything to piss Ice-T off. That would really suck if you blocked me 🫶 been a fan since breakin!”

"😬 Don't think I would do anything to piss Ice-T off. That would really suck if you blocked me 🫶 been a fan since breakin!"
@zemote/X 

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

