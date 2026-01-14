Skip to Content
Memes

“Traumatized me as a kid”: A new meme points out how messed up food commercials can be

“These edits are killing me.”

12:00 PM CST on January 14, 2026

i think im gonna die in this house meme
Chips Ahoy/@snackstalker/TikTok

A generation has been collectively traumatized by commercials for snacks.

Featured Video

The “I think I’m gonna die in this house” meme layers unsettling audio and creepy visual effects over old commercials. The videos have TikTok users realizing just how demented commercials can be.

Products advertised in the commercials are innocuous enough—cookies, cereal, spring water—but once the ominous line from Charli XCX’s “House” is added, the advertisements are revealed to be surreal and, frankly, messed up. 

@dymeracks/TikTok, Pillsbury Doughboy screaming while trapped inside a hot oven
false
@itsayyylexis/TikTok, Like, why is everything about cannibalism—and things being eaten?”
false
@dymeracks/TikTok, @itsayyylexis/TikTok
Why is Pillsbury Doughboy burning to death inside an oven?

A commercial with the Pillsbury Doughboy trapped inside an oven to the tune of “House” racked up 4.8 million views and was dubbed by some “the first meme of 2026.” 

As the cute character panics inside the locked oven, his hat catches on fire. TikTok creator @blu_emy emphasized the terror with a cut to black and white footage as the Doughboy screamed while apparently burning alive.

@blu_emy #ithinkimgonnadieinthishousememe #pillsburydoughboy #edit ♬ original sound - Mya
Haunted by “these weird commercials”

User @oversoulzz’ “I think I’m gonna die in this house” video from Jan. 6, 2026 features an old Cinnamon Toast Crunch commercial that shows pieces of cereal personified with eyes and ever-widening mouths consuming one another in single bites. The Tiktok creator added the meme’s creepy track and flashes to black and white to accentuate the violent moments in the ad. 

@oversoulzz this is so unserious but i keep thinking of these weird commercials😭 #cinnamontoastcrunch #commercial #trending #fyp #edit ♬ original sound - 🛸

@oversoulzz wrote in the post’s caption, “this is so unserious, but I keep thinking of these weird commercials😭.”

“We’re not having cake.”

TikTok user @snackstalker’s #ithinkimgonnadieinthishouse Chips Ahoy commercial went viral with 1.5 million views. The creator wrote, “sorry i had to.” The cookie attending a little girl’s birthday party asked, “So where’s the cake?” The birthday girl lets him know that “We’re not having cake.” 

@snackstalker sorry i had to#virał #xyzbca #trending ♬ original sound - .

The internet can relate to the commercials being scary

One creator who shared her reaction to the meme said, “That trend, I think I'm gonna die in this house, is really bringing to my attention to just how violent all of those commercials were as a kid. Like, why is everything about cannibalism—and things being eaten?”

Others reacting to the meme find it both funny and terrifying. The trend is laying bare just how horrifying and carnage-laden the commercials of social media users’ youth actually were. Here's a look at some of the trend's top comments...

“This is actually so scary get him OUT💔”

@sorrycannibal/TikTok

“looking back, some of the 2000s animations were so disgusting to look at😭😭”

@tt1497/TikTok

“Why were all the commercials murderish”

@kimluvssluts/TikTok

“Stop cause this commercial traumatized me as a kid”

@mags_324/TikTok
Susan LaMarca
Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

