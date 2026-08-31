‘I Really Wanted to Hate It’: A TikToker Tracked Down a Ghost Kitchen MrBeast Burger at a Friendly’s and Gave It a 6.8 Out of 10

A TikTok video from creator @munchinwithmoonshot shows him searching for a MrBeast Burger location before discovering the order could only be fulfilled from inside a Friendly's restaurant.

The TikToker had low expectations going in, given his general skepticism of ghost kitchen brands. He searched for the location before asking someone nearby for directions. He was told the MrBeast Burger order came from inside the Friendly's, and that customers could not order in person and had to place the order online first.

He ordered the MrBeast-style double burger, Beast-style fries, a Diet Coke, and a David's chocolate chip cookie. The fries were topped with ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, pickles, onions, and a seasoning he identified as Cajun-style.

"The fries aren't soggy. I'm not gonna lie, like, they're not horrible," he said, giving them a 5 out of 10. He said the app did not specify toppings in advance, so he identified what he received as cheese, pickles, onions, and ketchup based on what he tasted.

"It's not bad. It's actually better than I expected it to be," he said of the burger, adding, "I really wanted to hate it. I did." He gave the burger a 6.8 out of 10, noting that the hassle of locating and ordering pulled the score down despite the food itself exceeding his expectations.

The TikToker also tried the included chocolate chip cookie, which he said had partially melted after sitting in his car. "This David's chocolate chip cookie is better than the entirety of the MrBeast meal," he said, giving the cookie an 8.7 out of 10.

He said he would not seek out a ghost kitchen brand again and would order directly from Friendly's if he visited the location in future. He also criticized AI-generated promotional images used by some ghost kitchen brands, saying restaurants should show their actual food instead.

Reactions to the video focused on the ghost kitchen model and confusion over the order process. One commenter defended the business structure, writing without evidence that "ghost kitchens like Mr Beast burger actually help out those smaller businesses."

Another commenter addressed the confusion over the order's physical location. They wrote, "Yeah bro the burger place is gonna be in the dollar store not the burger shop across the street."

One commenter suggested the American Dream Mall location offered a more traditional experience, writing, "Go to American Dream Mall if you want a true MrBeast burger" — though The Daily Dot could not verify this claim.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific location or franchise details described in this video beyond what was shown and stated by the creator. The details above reflect the account shared by @munchinwithmoonshot on TikTok.