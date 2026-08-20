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‘I Fought for This Country 21 Years’: A Veteran’s Video About Financial Struggle Has Sparked a Debate About Immigration Benefits and Who Gets Help

7:58 AM CDT on August 20, 2026

A self-described veteran stands in front of an American flag.

A self-described veteran stands in front of an American flag.

|Images via X/HistorianUSA1

A video shared on X by @HistorianUSA1 showed a man who described himself as a 21-year military veteran saying he had earned $500,000 over three and a half years but still struggled to support his family.

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The speaker, whose identity could not be verified by the Daily Dot, said that he was 52, had three bachelor's degrees, was currently pursuing another degree, and had two children. He asked why, given his income and his military service, he still felt that he was barely getting by.

Regarding the country, he said "[he] fought for [it] 21 years" and added that he had not had a proper vacation in 10 years.

He then described a woman he said he knew personally, claiming she was an undocumented immigrant who worked at a Waffle House, had five children, and lived in HUD-provided housing. He said that she was not legally in the United States and asked how she could afford international holidays. However, those claims could not be independently verified either.

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One commenter, who identified themselves as a fellow Marine, said they had rebuilt their life in East Texas after being released from federal custody — though The Daily Dot could not verify this claim. He said that “the men who carried the heaviest loads” were being asked to remain silent regarding legislation that affected them.

Some users discussed the subjects of immigration and public benefits, with a few stating that undocumented immigrants should not get assistance funded by taxpayers. One commenter remarked that older adults were having difficulty paying rent and other essential bills while immigrants were allegedly receiving benefits.

Federal laws, however, make the situation more complicated, as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development states that eligibility for public housing takes into account factors such as income and whether a person is a U.S. citizen or has an eligible immigration status. Moreover, according to HUD, "mixed families" are recognized, which means that some members of the household are eligible and others are not. Help may be divided according to the number of eligible members.

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Just as the federal government permits some workers who receive tips to be paid a direct cash wage as low as $2.13 an hour provided that certain conditions are met, employers are required to make sure that the sum of their wages and the tips provided reaches the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. Higher state minimum wages apply in those cases.

The video reflects broader frustrations about economic security that commenters said resonated with their own experiences. "Something needs to be done for the working citizens, the people that pay their bills," the veteran said.

The video did not identify immigration policy as the cause of his financial situation, though several commenters drew that connection in their responses.

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The Daily Dot could not independently verify the identity of the man in the video, his military service record, his income claims, or the details he provided about the woman he described. The details above reflect the video as shared on X by @HistorianUSA1.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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