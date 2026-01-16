“Most romantic thing I’ve ever seen”: Man writes a viral song begging the internet to hire his wife—and it actually works

A man’s unconventional approach to helping his wife land a job has struck a chord on TikTok.

Featured Video

Facing a tough legal job market, creator @empty_heaven turned his lawyer wife’s resume into a catchy song urging employers to “somebody hire my wife.”

He listed his wife's experience and asked prospective employers to drop their contact information in the comments...and it seems to be working!

The catchy tune went viral, with over 1.5 million views on TikTok, and according @Empty_Heaven, resume requests are coming through his DMs.

Advertisement

The post from Jan. 7, 2026, resonated with people who loved to see a man going above and beyond to support his wife.

“The song wrote itself,” @Empty_Heaven wrote in a comment. TikTok users crowded the comments to show support for his wife’s cause.

A resume, but make it a love song

Advertisement

@Empty_Heaven wrote in the post’s caption, “My lawyer wife is looking for work; I am helping the only way I am qualified to do so. DM for more information, but this is a weirdly informative song.”

The lyrics of the song read:

Somebody hire my wife.

My wife is an attorney.

She's a lot smarter than me.

She’s looking for legal work in Chicago or remote.

At legal writing, she’s the GOAT. Let me tell you her experience:

She’s done appeals, vehicular, animal cruelty, and SVU.

I swear to God, if you hire her, she'll be a great addition to your crew. Somebody hire my wife.

She's worked government and private.

She’s got a real great mindset. She’s the f**king light of my life.

Maybe I can help this way.

Comment your email, and she’ll send you a resume.

The music video resume racked up over 7,000 comments praising the creative approach to job hunting.

Advertisement

“This is the most romantic thing I’ve ever seen," wrote one commenter.

“If you not going this hard for your wife then what are you even married for????" wrote another.

Advertisement

“Do you know what this shows? His wife has a strong and positive relationship at home, so you know his wife will be focused on the work and not the drama at home. Just putting that out there for anyone thinking about bringing her on!”

@Empty_Heaven did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.