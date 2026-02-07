Skip to Content
“And I’ll do it again”: Man opens a tool at Home Depot, uses it, and puts it back. Ethics discourse follows

A Home Depot doer got more done—without buying anything.

5:00 AM CST on February 7, 2026

TikTok screenshots: Man inside of a Home Depot store using a screwdriver. Text overlay reads, "Me coming to Home Depot to use a niche tool, put it back, and not purchase it."
@chuistyled/TikTok

Shoppers on social media say they save money on tools and appliances by "renting" (or, buying and returning) items after they’re finished using them.

But a clip from Chui (@chuistyled) suggested an even shorter-term rental strategy, one that had people on social media debating ethics: The TikTok creator surreptitiously opened and used a tool while in the aisle of Home Depot. Then he re-packaged it and returned it to the shelf.

Many people responding to the post acknowledged that the shopping hack is in a legal gray area. Commenters shared how they easily avoided spending money to complete tasks by using the hack themselves.

Even hardware store employees said they condoned the behavior so long as the merchandise is reshelved intact. But using a tool in a store and putting it back on the shelf without purchasing can be legally considered a form of shoplifting or theft.

People who disagree with the move consider it unethical to compromise a new item’s integrity while “stealing” a free rental at the store’s expense.

In his TikTok from Jan. 24, 2026, Chui quickly removed a screwdriver from the shelf at a Home Depot. He pulled it out of its packaging and checked to see if anyone was watching before using the tool to unscrew a device he brought from home.

When he was finished, he slid the screwdriver back into its package and returned it to the shelf.

The video’s onscreen text reads, “Me coming to Home Depot to use a niche tool, put it back, and not purchase it.”

“And I will do it again,” Chui warned in the post’s caption.

Can you get arrested for using tools without paying?

There are real-life cases of individuals charged with shoplifting, even before leaving the store. So shoppers who use items without paying for them are taking a risk, even if they never leave the premises.

Because intent is so important in rulings regarding shoplifting, anyone trying to get away with Chui’s hack needs to act like they unwrapped and used that screwdriver by accident.

The clip resonated with TikTok users who don’t see any ethical (or legal) issue with using a tool and putting it back without damaging it. One user commented, “Things that feel illegal but aren't 😂.”

@blindzookeeper0 wrote, “you know in this economy.....”

@bo_wins_art called it a “short term rental.”

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

