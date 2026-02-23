“My poor wallet”: Hello Kitty comics and extended universe are coming, and fans can’t wait

Ahead of the film in 2028, Hello Kitty is launching its own comic book universe.

The popular mascot, which was introduced by Japanese company Sanrio in 1974, will be fronting a comic book series entitled Hello Kitty: Hello World, in collaboration with IDW Publishing.

Per the comic's official description, it is set to be "a classic and lovable depiction of Sanrio’s characters as Hello Kitty and Friends go on a world tour to solve a riddle. As they discover new riddles around the globe, they will also meet new characters in every single issue!"

The series will be written by Mariko Tamaki and animated by Cody Lemieux.

According to Variety, we can also expect more Hello Kitty comics and "crossovers" in 2027, which makes it sound like a girlypop MCU.

What did IDW say?

In a press statement, IDW Publishing CEO Davidi Jonas said: "It’s truly an honor to team up with Sanrio to create ‘Hello Kitty’ comics. We’re thrilled to craft comics that celebrate the cute and fun spirit of the franchise while uplifting readers of every age. We can’t wait for these comics to bring inspiring and joyful stories to comic shops everywhere."

SURPRISE: Get ready for the new series #HelloKitty: Hello World coming in July!



Follow along as Hello Kitty and Friends go on a world tour to solve a riddle.



See more with @variety: https://t.co/zA7gns5rA7 pic.twitter.com/KwFr6gFxvb — IDW Publishing (@IDWPublishing) February 20, 2026

While associate editor Bixie Mathieu added: "These beloved characters have been delighting fans for generations, and it’s easy to see why– their joy, whimsy, and friendship make for uplifting storytelling! With so many talented people pouring their hearts into these series, we promise longtime and new fans alike that these stories will be a delight, from the core of their storytelling to the exuberant art on the page! If you’re interested in a heartfelt reading experience unlike anything else, hello!"

What does the internet think?

For the most part, X users were excited by the announcement. "My bank account is going to hate me the day this drops," one wrote. "There’s gonna be comics?!" a second exclaimed. "My poor wallet..."

"Big move for the comics space," a third added. "Pairing a powerhouse brand like Sanrio with IDW could draw a whole new wave of readers."

That’s such a natural evolution for the brand. Hello Kitty moving into comics with IDW Publishing and Sanrio feels like a smart way to deepen the universe.



A globe-trotting storyline in Hello Kitty: Hello World! could introduce kids to different cultures in a light, fun way.



I… pic.twitter.com/18xqNQoJYb — tweetSefası (@neuroglioma) February 20, 2026

A fourth shared that they were "excited to see Hello Kitty step into the comic book world," while a fifth said: "Finally giving that timeless bow-wearing icon a proper comic universe—pure nostalgic joy with grown-up depth."

