Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“So convenient”: Heinz solves an age-old problem by debuting a fry box with a built-in ketchup holder

No more messy ketchup fingers.

5:30 AM CST on January 19, 2026

heinz ketchup demo

heinz ketchup demo

|@thejcheneats/TiKTok

Heinz declared an end to the problem of where to put the condiments when eating fries without a plate by debuting the "Heinz Dipper." The fry box includes a built-in, extendable compartment on the front in which a consumer can pour ketchup or other dipping options.

Featured Video

It's got people wondering why no one ever thought of this before.

Introducing the Heinz Dipper

On Tuesday, condiment company Heinz revealed a new kind of fry box that solves a decades-long issue. When in the car, stadium seats, or anywhere else without a convenient surface, folks with an order of fries had a hard time figuring out how to add the ketchup.

Advertisement
heinz dipper ketchup fries
via The Kraft Heinz Company

Holding it in a separate cup when your other hand is holding the fry box made dipping a very tricky endeavor. Pouring the condiment over the top made a huge mess. With the Heinz Dipper, you can store any dipping sauce in a separate compartment of the fry box.

"After spotlighting the uncanny resemblance between fry boxes and our iconic HEINZ Keystone globally, we wanted to take the next bold step: redesigning the age-old fry box to work even harder for our HEINZ lovers everywhere," said Global Heinz Brand Vice President Nina Patel.

@heinz_us

Everyone knows you can’t have fries without Heinz. So we finally added a spot for ketchup on fry boxes. Check the link in our bio to find the location nearest you.

♬ original sound - heinz
Advertisement

“As more eating occasions happen away from home in drive-thrus and on-the-go moments, the HEINZ Dipper is a fun and relevant way to innovate to meet fans where they are and strengthen our role in their everyday lives."

The Heinz Ketchup branded box comes with the compartment flat against the side, but is easily extended outward to reveal a handy condiment cup. It can currently be found in six U.S. cities plus ten other nations, including Canada and Mexico.

"Not sure why nobody's thought of this sooner"

TikTok foodies are already reviewing the Heinz Dipper, and the reception appears overwhelmingly positive. Fast food reviewer @thejcheneats found one at Fat Sal's in California.

Advertisement
@thejcheneats

Trying the NEW @heinz Dipper at Fat Sal’s Deli ? #heinz #fries #mukbang #food #ad

♬ original sound - thejcheneats

"This is so convenient," he said. "Not sure why nobody's thought of this sooner."

The Dipper comes in more colors than just red, by the way. One TikToker felt so seen by the white Dipper for mayonnaise—a common fry condiment in places like the U.K.

TikTok video of a woman pointing to a white fry box with a caption reading "HEINZ DIPPER FOR MAYO?!"
@laurentokk/TikTok
Advertisement

"You mean to tell me that Heinz recognizes mayo lovers so much so in the U.K. that they made them their whole separate dipping container fry thing?" @laurentokk gushed.

In the comments on the company's TikTok video, fans are literally begging for these fry boxes.

TikTok comment reading "Can I please get one for my collection, for posterity?! I don’t live near any of the drop zones" and OP reply.
@heinz_us/TikTok

"Can I please get one for my collection, for posterity?!" @condimentpackets pleaded. "I don’t live near any of the drop zones."

Advertisement
TikTok comments including one reading "i hope all fast food restaurants have this fry box"
@heinz_us/TikTok

"I hope all fast food restaurants have this fry box," wrote @skibidi_blake.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Viral Politics

“MAGA now stands for Make America Go Away”: Greenlanders protest the USA with red hats of their own

"People in Greenland are wearing these hats and honestly… I’m stealing it."

January 19, 2026
Entertainment

“I’m flying to the cottage”: SNL’s “Heated Wizardry” parody split the fandom between laughs and backlash

"But in a heated rivalry, they were rivals... you missed a great opportunity to show us the drarry."

January 19, 2026
Trending

A Minecraft team is rebuilding New York City at scale. It’s been over five years of work so far

"I can hear the pained cries of 10,000 GPUs at the prospect of running this map."

January 19, 2026
Culture

These 15 “unwritten rules” of life are too often ignored

January 19, 2026
Entertainment

“Weird to call a talk show a podcast”: Pete Davidson is launching a new podcast on Netflix. Here’s why it’s sparking discourse throughout the industry

"It’s time to call ‘video podcasts’ what they actually are: talk shows."

January 18, 2026
Culture

“Vegan leather”: 15 ideas called “progressive” that can become the exact opposite in practice

January 18, 2026
Advertisement