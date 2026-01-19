Heinz declared an end to the problem of where to put the condiments when eating fries without a plate by debuting the "Heinz Dipper." The fry box includes a built-in, extendable compartment on the front in which a consumer can pour ketchup or other dipping options.

It's got people wondering why no one ever thought of this before.

Introducing the Heinz Dipper

On Tuesday, condiment company Heinz revealed a new kind of fry box that solves a decades-long issue. When in the car, stadium seats, or anywhere else without a convenient surface, folks with an order of fries had a hard time figuring out how to add the ketchup.

Holding it in a separate cup when your other hand is holding the fry box made dipping a very tricky endeavor. Pouring the condiment over the top made a huge mess. With the Heinz Dipper, you can store any dipping sauce in a separate compartment of the fry box.

"After spotlighting the uncanny resemblance between fry boxes and our iconic HEINZ Keystone globally, we wanted to take the next bold step: redesigning the age-old fry box to work even harder for our HEINZ lovers everywhere," said Global Heinz Brand Vice President Nina Patel.

@heinz_us Everyone knows you can’t have fries without Heinz. So we finally added a spot for ketchup on fry boxes. Check the link in our bio to find the location nearest you. ♬ original sound - heinz

“As more eating occasions happen away from home in drive-thrus and on-the-go moments, the HEINZ Dipper is a fun and relevant way to innovate to meet fans where they are and strengthen our role in their everyday lives."

The Heinz Ketchup branded box comes with the compartment flat against the side, but is easily extended outward to reveal a handy condiment cup. It can currently be found in six U.S. cities plus ten other nations, including Canada and Mexico.

"Not sure why nobody's thought of this sooner"

TikTok foodies are already reviewing the Heinz Dipper, and the reception appears overwhelmingly positive. Fast food reviewer @thejcheneats found one at Fat Sal's in California.

"This is so convenient," he said. "Not sure why nobody's thought of this sooner."

The Dipper comes in more colors than just red, by the way. One TikToker felt so seen by the white Dipper for mayonnaise—a common fry condiment in places like the U.K.

"You mean to tell me that Heinz recognizes mayo lovers so much so in the U.K. that they made them their whole separate dipping container fry thing?" @laurentokk gushed.

In the comments on the company's TikTok video, fans are literally begging for these fry boxes.

"Can I please get one for my collection, for posterity?!" @condimentpackets pleaded. "I don’t live near any of the drop zones."

"I hope all fast food restaurants have this fry box," wrote @skibidi_blake.

