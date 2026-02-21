Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Viral Politics

Hasan Piker’s controversial “bro tips” resurface after comments about third party voting. People don’t understand it’s a joke

"It was hacky, it was bad."

10:00 AM CST on February 21, 2026

hasan piker now and in 2013
HasanAbi/YouTube/The Young Turks

It's common to feel a little embarrassed by our past selves, but for most of us, it isn't plastered all over the internet for the world to see. Unfortunately, that is the case with Hasan Piker, one of Twitch's most popular streamers, who is revered for his more progressive views.

Featured Video

Every now and again, a perhaps ill-advised sketch of his from 2013 circulates on the internet. The supposed skit formed part of the apparently satirical "BroTips" series, which was posted on The Young Turks' YouTube channel in 2013.

At the time, Piker would appear on his uncle Cenk Uygur's shows in "bro" parodies, sometimes as "brotip."

"I am brotip hear me roar #IAmTYT" - Hasan Piker
@TheYoungTurks/X
Advertisement

In the circulating clip, Piker appears as a scarily stereotypical bro, where he makes jokes about Lady Gaga having a penis, emphasizes the importance of "thinking with your [expletive]," and poses the question: "Old enough to count, old enough to mount?"

He also mocks Miley Cyrus for having a "camel toe" during her infamous VMAs performance with Robin Thicke and said that he always knew Hannah Montana was a "slut."

Moreover, Piker talked about women with "Lindsay Lohan syndrome," which he describes as being the result of their fathers not paying attention to them as "sluts" who are "craving for attention."

Advertisement

How have netizens reacted to the sketch?

While some internet users were unimpressed, many insisted that it wasn't a big deal or saw the funny side of it all. Here's a few of their reactions...

He is cringe, but not free.

Advertisement

Begging for nuance.

Change is possible.

Advertisement

It's part of a pattern.

Gotta respect the bit.

Advertisement

It's all about perspective.

Uncanny.

Advertisement

Satire is the key word here.

There was an attempt.

Advertisement

Has Hasan addressed the clip?

Piker previously addressed the controversy in part two years ago, in which he admitted he was "way more bro-ey" back then.

Referencing the Lady Gaga joke, he explained that his views on trans rights have changed considerably in recent years. "It was hacky, it was bad," he said.

"In 2014, I was like a [expletive] child, dude. I didn't even know what was going on," he admitted.

Advertisement

The "brotip" clips tend to pop up online in times when Piker has said something controversial.

Recently, Piker went viral after saying that he would pick a third-party candidate in a very specific instance. Jennifer Welch of the I've Had It Podcast posed the question of whether he'd vote for Vice President JD Vance or Democrat Gavin Newsom in the 2028 Presidential election.

His answer has amassed controversy online, a "centrist meltdown" particularly among "blue MAGAs."

Advertisement

In response to the online discourse, Piker said in an X post: "The midterms just started, and y'all are crying about the general? Do you want free healthcare? Do you want free college? Do you want to stop Israel? I’ll vote for anyone who sincerely believes in making that happen."

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

“Nature sure is POWERFUL”: Social media tributes pour in after Iceland’s famous black sand beaches are swept out to sea

Mother Nature took back Iceland's beloved Reynisfjara black sand beach.

February 21, 2026
Entertainment

Eric Dane’s final interview comes from a controversial new Netflix docuseries called “Famous Last Words”

"There’s something powerful about choosing dignity as your final lesson to your children."

February 21, 2026
Trending

AJ and Big Justice respond to lighthearted criticism of giving “5 booms” to a dead man

"This is the very first time I’m addressing it..."

February 21, 2026
Trending

“You’ll lose me as a customer”: Norwegian Cruise Line fans are pissed over dining dress code change

If you don't like it, go to Disney.

February 20, 2026
Trending

“JAIL!!!”: Influencer’s disturbing hotel coffee maker “hack” has viewers horrified

"I don't ever drink from the hotel room coffee makers since learning people do this ?"

February 20, 2026
Entertainment

The first look at Apple TV’s adaptation of “Imperfect Women” is here, and fans of the book can’t wait

The trailer brought comparisons to a more adult "Pretty Little Liars."

February 20, 2026
Advertisement