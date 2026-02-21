Hasan Piker’s controversial “bro tips” resurface after comments about third party voting. People don’t understand it’s a joke

It's common to feel a little embarrassed by our past selves, but for most of us, it isn't plastered all over the internet for the world to see. Unfortunately, that is the case with Hasan Piker, one of Twitch's most popular streamers, who is revered for his more progressive views.

Featured Video

Every now and again, a perhaps ill-advised sketch of his from 2013 circulates on the internet. The supposed skit formed part of the apparently satirical "BroTips" series, which was posted on The Young Turks' YouTube channel in 2013.

At the time, Piker would appear on his uncle Cenk Uygur's shows in "bro" parodies, sometimes as "brotip."

Advertisement

In the circulating clip, Piker appears as a scarily stereotypical bro, where he makes jokes about Lady Gaga having a penis, emphasizes the importance of "thinking with your [expletive]," and poses the question: "Old enough to count, old enough to mount?"

He also mocks Miley Cyrus for having a "camel toe" during her infamous VMAs performance with Robin Thicke and said that he always knew Hannah Montana was a "slut."

Moreover, Piker talked about women with "Lindsay Lohan syndrome," which he describes as being the result of their fathers not paying attention to them as "sluts" who are "craving for attention."

Advertisement

How have netizens reacted to the sketch?

While some internet users were unimpressed, many insisted that it wasn't a big deal or saw the funny side of it all. Here's a few of their reactions...

He is cringe, but not free.

Advertisement

This is a comedy sketch are you fucking dumb https://t.co/ro8SbrSMdr — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) February 19, 2026

Begging for nuance.

I too spend all day getting mad about a decade old comedy skit that’s satiring and making fun of bad people. — Chipotle Roan ? (@GarbageGangHQ) February 19, 2026

Change is possible.

Advertisement

Its a gag bit he used to do when he was in college, more than a decade ago. It makes the rounds every time someone else gets their feelings hurt. — ?_ Imposter_? (@Imposter_Edits) February 19, 2026

It's part of a pattern.

I hate Hasan, but clearly that was a bit. — XenoFrog (@BalderdashianLA) February 19, 2026

Gotta respect the bit.

Advertisement

great to see how much he's grown.



We can only hope that for the rest of the male species who starts off there. — Pastor Ben (@BenjaminPDixon) February 19, 2026

It's all about perspective.

WTF was that, so he is Joe Rogan but with hair — Candidly Tiff (@tify330) February 19, 2026

Uncanny.

Advertisement

Say you don’t understand satire without saying you don’t understand satire. — Beans Hernandez (@poisonherbs) February 19, 2026

Satire is the key word here.

unfortunately bad satire is hard to spot but yes this was an attempt at comedy y'all ... https://t.co/uGoL8sN8ZN — Lil Ith (@lilithulyanov) February 19, 2026

There was an attempt.

Advertisement

Has Hasan addressed the clip?

Piker previously addressed the controversy in part two years ago, in which he admitted he was "way more bro-ey" back then.

Referencing the Lady Gaga joke, he explained that his views on trans rights have changed considerably in recent years. "It was hacky, it was bad," he said.

"In 2014, I was like a [expletive] child, dude. I didn't even know what was going on," he admitted.

Advertisement

The "brotip" clips tend to pop up online in times when Piker has said something controversial.

Recently, Piker went viral after saying that he would pick a third-party candidate in a very specific instance. Jennifer Welch of the I've Had It Podcast posed the question of whether he'd vote for Vice President JD Vance or Democrat Gavin Newsom in the 2028 Presidential election.

His answer has amassed controversy online, a "centrist meltdown" particularly among "blue MAGAs."

Advertisement

In response to the online discourse, Piker said in an X post: "The midterms just started, and y'all are crying about the general? Do you want free healthcare? Do you want free college? Do you want to stop Israel? I’ll vote for anyone who sincerely believes in making that happen."

bend the knee to the left then. you already did w zohran. the midterms just started and yall are crying abt the general? do you want free healthcare? do you want free college? do you want to stop israel? i’ll vote for anyone who sincerely believes in making that happen. https://t.co/YAW1L3PPI0 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) February 11, 2026

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.