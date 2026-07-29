A father's video has sparked discussion online after he said gym employees called police while he was working out with his 16-year-old son at a Crunch Fitness over the teen's identification. The father said the confrontation began after staff questioned whether his son had proper ID, despite his membership allowing guests. The incident was captured in a video posted to X.

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Crunch Fitness Staff Call Police On Black Father And Son Over ID Dispute



A Black man and his 16-year-old son, both members at the East Brunswick Crunch Fitness, were confronted by staff after the son didn’t have his ID on him.



The father says he offered his own ID and the son’s… pic.twitter.com/Q2sNBAst6l — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) July 28, 2026

A father and his teenage son were working out when staff confronted them over the son's identification. The caption alleges the following, “A Black man and his 16-year-old son, both members at the East Brunswick Crunch Fitness, were confronted by staff after the son didn’t have his ID on him. The father says he offered his own ID and the son’s school Genesis portal information, and asked them to get a manager. Instead, staff called the police,” it reads. “He says his membership allows guests and the situation could have been handled internally without involving officers mid-workout. A father and son with memberships end up dealing with police over an ID issue that staff refused to resolve.”

According to the post, the father believed the matter could have been resolved by gym staff. Gym employees ultimately called police to the scene. The footage documents part of the confrontation.

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The Gym Staff Called the Police on the Man and his Son

The video starts by showing the son lifting weights at the gym. It suddenly cuts to an interaction with police officers called to the scene by the gym’s employees. The man begins by apologizing to officers, saying he believed their time was being wasted. The police said they did not know the policy of the gym, and the man clarified that his membership allowed a guest pass, which he used for his son.

“You call the cops on me because I want to work out with my son?” the man asks the staff in the video. “No one asked me to leave. No, you said I can’t leave,” he continues. It seems the employees told the officers he was told to leave, but in reality, they told him to stay until the police arrived.

“It’s time for you to go, I’m sorry,” the officer says to the man. He asked if his membership was revoked, and the officer replied that it wasn’t, but he needed to leave the gym for the day. The issue was centered around his son’s lack of ID, but he had left the gym. The man wanted to continue his workout, but was told to leave by both staff and the police.

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Before he leaves, he records the staff to ensure that people knew that they were the ones who caused an issue for a father and son working out in the gym together.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the account shared on X.