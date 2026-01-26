“Mayor of Flavor Town vs Comptroller of Flavor County”: Guy Fieri posts new look for his 58th birthday

Of all the years to choose to shed his iconic look, Guy Fieri chose 2026 to trade in his frosted tips and loud fashion to celebrate his 58th birthday as “just a guy.” Or so it would seem.

Fieri posted a video of himself clean-shaven, with neat brown hair, in a conservative outfit, about to blow out the candles on his birthday cake, but there's no reason to believe he's committed to the demure look.

New Year, New Guy, New Look

Fieri revealed his birthday look in a video from Jan. 22, 2026, in celebration of his 58th birthday. The unrecognizable Mayor of Flavortown traded his frosted tips and mutton chops for an ordinary shade of brown, styled sensibly, and a clean shave.

In the video, Fieri appears dressed in khakis and a demure checked button-down, tucked in and secured with a belt. Before blowing out the candles on his birthday cake, the Mayor of Flavortown explained, “Hey there! After so many years of celebrating my birthday as Guy, I figured this year I’d celebrate it as just a guy. Happy birthday to me!”

New Year. New Guy. New Look. pic.twitter.com/dPDHOLiwJt — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 22, 2026

Fieri captioned the post, “New Year. New Guy. New Look.”

Reactions ranged from amused to alarmed

Although Fieri’s normie makeover was a temporary AI-generated transformation, the internet reacted strongly to the birthday gag.

X user @ArmandDoma commented, “Mayor of Flavor Town vs Comptroller of Flavor County.”

"He has the look of the owner and CEO of the largest concrete company in Missouri who's active in local politics and gives heavily to food banks, but if you cross him, he'll kill you with his bare hands," said user @pollodustino.

Some fans expressed great relief that “it was just AI.” X user @Tea_The_Khajiit wrote, "I've never wanted something to be AI more than this video."

Others suspect the stunt points to the increasing weirdness of a moment in time marked by unregulated advancements in technology and civil unrest.

X user @PallaviGunalan reposted the video, along with the caption, “Guy Fieri losing his frosted tips is a clear sign fascism is overtaking this country.”

"This is how I know the world is genuinely doomed, fucking Guy Fieri of all people looks like a normal guy now," wrote user @halloweenisms. "Our whimsy is all but lost."

Meanwhile, user @TheEbonyMaw wrote, “Guy Fieri has done the impossible for me. Every time a guy goes blond I think ‘this looks weird.’ Fieri goes natural, and I think THAT is weird.”

Fieri responded to that one:

I’m sorry if my new haircut bothers you https://t.co/rGVPprmGr4 — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 23, 2026

