Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“Mayor of Flavor Town vs Comptroller of Flavor County”: Guy Fieri posts new look for his 58th birthday

The internet reacts to a life without frosted tips.

1:00 PM CST on January 26, 2026

guy fieri hair change for birthday
Food Network/@GuyFieri/X

Of all the years to choose to shed his iconic look, Guy Fieri chose 2026 to trade in his frosted tips and loud fashion to celebrate his 58th birthday as “just a guy.” Or so it would seem.

Featured Video

Fieri posted a video of himself clean-shaven, with neat brown hair, in a conservative outfit, about to blow out the candles on his birthday cake, but there's no reason to believe he's committed to the demure look.

Food Network/YouTube

New Year, New Guy, New Look

Advertisement

Fieri revealed his birthday look in a video from Jan. 22, 2026, in celebration of his 58th birthday. The unrecognizable Mayor of Flavortown traded his frosted tips and mutton chops for an ordinary shade of brown, styled sensibly, and a clean shave.

In the video, Fieri appears dressed in khakis and a demure checked button-down, tucked in and secured with a belt. Before blowing out the candles on his birthday cake, the Mayor of Flavortown explained, “Hey there! After so many years of celebrating my birthday as Guy, I figured this year I’d celebrate it as just a guy. Happy birthday to me!”

Fieri captioned the post, “New Year. New Guy. New Look.”

Advertisement

Reactions ranged from amused to alarmed

Although Fieri’s normie makeover was a temporary AI-generated transformation, the internet reacted strongly to the birthday gag. 

X user @ArmandDoma commented, “Mayor of Flavor Town vs Comptroller of Flavor County.”

"He has the look of the owner and CEO of the largest concrete company in Missouri who's active in local politics and gives heavily to food banks, but if you cross him, he'll kill you with his bare hands," said user @pollodustino.

Advertisement

Some fans expressed great relief that “it was just AI.” X user @Tea_The_Khajiit wrote, "I've never wanted something to be AI more than this video."

“I've never wanted something to be AI more than this video.”
@Tea_The_Khajiit/X

Others suspect the stunt points to the increasing weirdness of a moment in time marked by unregulated advancements in technology and civil unrest.

X user @PallaviGunalan reposted the video, along with the caption, “Guy Fieri losing his frosted tips is a clear sign fascism is overtaking this country.”

Advertisement

"This is how I know the world is genuinely doomed, fucking Guy Fieri of all people looks like a normal guy now," wrote user @halloweenisms. "Our whimsy is all but lost."

Meanwhile, user @TheEbonyMaw wrote, “Guy Fieri has done the impossible for me. Every time a guy goes blond I think ‘this looks weird.’ Fieri goes natural, and I think THAT is weird.” 

Fieri responded to that one:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

“Zero views?”: Celebrities like Meg Stalter, Finneas say TikTok is censoring their anti-ICE videos

TikTok is now under new ownership.

January 26, 2026
Culture

Conservatives melt down over a “He-Man” pronouns joke they completely missed

...They're giving He-Man pronouns.

January 26, 2026
Culture

“Lowkey my hero”: ICE deports suspect in $100 million jewelry heist weeks before trial

"Stealing 100M and then getting the government to pay for your ticket out is baller."

January 26, 2026
Viral Politics

“The eyes…”: Drag queen’s “Erika Qwerk” parody of Erika Kirk draws cheers, outrage, and discourse

"Protect queer art."

January 26, 2026
Trending

“The lack of self-awareness is insane”: Airplane passenger shows why it’s so important to keep window shades down while flying

“If you buy the window seat you control the window.”

January 26, 2026
Trending

Everyone’s furious on behalf of the housecleaner asked to find 100 mini ducks “to ensure a job well done”

"I would in fact, never clean for them again!"

January 26, 2026
Advertisement