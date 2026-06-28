Grandpa Loses It at Toll Booth After Machine Rejects His Coins

A video reshared by X user @end3of6days9 is getting attention online after it captured two kids laughing uncontrollably as their grandfather struggled with a toll booth payment machine. The clip shows the man growing increasingly frustrated as the machine repeatedly rejects both his coins and bills, while the children record the moment from the car.

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There was a time when a parent or grandparent having a full-blown meltdown would have sent a child into complete panic mode. Nowadays, though, kids use moments like these for pure entertainment, and in some cases, as an opportunity to make their parent or grandparent go viral. In this case, the entire ordeal was caught on camera, giving viewers a front-row seat to the chaos.

Grandpa is having a full meltdown at the toll booth while his grandkids are laughing their heads off ?



He’s out here fighting with quarters, yelling at the toll booth attendant, the machine, and losing his mind over 70 cents. The grandkids aren't even being that helpful —… pic.twitter.com/T0ZNJMUsEI — End3of6Days9 (Helen) ?? (@end3of6days9) June 24, 2026

The Grandpa Started Spazzing After the Toll Booth Rejected His Coins

When he first pulls up to the toll booth, which has a speaker and a real person on the other end, he tells the attendant that the machine isn't taking his quarters. He soon learns from the woman that the toll doesn't show an amount due yet, which is why it isn't allowing him to insert any money. She fixes the issue and tells him that instead of owing 30 cents, he actually owes 70 cents. "Alright, 70 cents. I still can't put the quarters in," he tells her, already sounding pretty frustrated.

His grandson then finds him another quarter, and he attempts to put the coins into the machine. He manages to get two in, but the third one falls back out. Not realizing it, he tells the attendant he already paid the 70 cents. "Oh, it did fall through... God damn, this is unbelievable," the grandfather says.

He tries again, only for the quarter to fall back out a second time. The attendant asks if he can try a different quarter, which sends him yelling into the speaker, "I don't have another quarter!" Still struggling, he tells the woman, "Ma'am, all these people are waiting here," insisting, "There's nothing wrong with that quarter."

By now, he's very flustered, especially since there’s a long line of cars forming behind him. He then starts digging around for another quarter while asking his grandkids, "What is going on here?"

?I lost it at "I got the whole world behind me"? — ArniE_The_GrizZ (@ArniE_The_GrizZ) June 24, 2026

The attendant then asks whether he has a dollar bill. "Yeah, I got a dollar bill," he replies before digging through his pockets. "I got the whole world behind me for some nickel." Eventually, he pulls out his wallet and retrieves a dollar bill. "You want the dollar bill? Here's the dollar bill," he tells the attendant.

But once again, he struggles to get the machine to accept it. "Ma'am, I'm having a heartache here," he shouts. At that point, he urges the attendant to just let him pull forward and hand her the money. Finally, he gets the dollar bill into the machine, but it spits it right back out.

As drivers behind him begin honking, he can be heard shouting, "God bless it, what the hell's the matter with this machine?" Seconds later, the bill finally goes through. He leaves the change behind and drives away. The incident prompted discussion and laughter in the comments.

The clip continues to circulate on X, where viewers have been divided between sympathizing with the grandfather's frustration and laughing at the grandchildren's reaction.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video.