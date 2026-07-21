A video shared on Reddit has sparked debate after showing a brief exchange between an anti-abortion protester and a woman outside what appears to be an abortion clinic. The woman responded with a blunt remark before thanking volunteers who were escorting patients into the building.

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Abortion is a topic that brings out the passion in people. Some believe that there is a right to life, while others support a woman’s right to choose. It’s not a conversation that is easy to have. A man who was protesting outside of an abortion clinic asked a woman if she knew what went on inside of the clinic. Her response? A simple insult.

She said “F*** you” to the men and continued to thank the two women who were on the opposite side of the protest. They were there to help escort women needing assistance into the clinic. The man then responds, “God bless, ma’am,” which she chose to ignore. The woman took a risk in comforting the protester, and it was her right to ignore the backhanded compliment he gave her.

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Video Sparks Debate on Reddit

People on Reddit were on the woman’s side. “I like how people are getting fed up with this,” the caption of the original post read. The comment section was filled with people praising the woman and poking fun at the protester.

“Weird for this dude to post his own L,” one commenter wrote. Someone replied, “Bc to his crowd, she looks like a monster, and he looks like a hero.”

This started a deeper conversation, with another person responding, “The right thinks that people showing any type of emotion to their political views is being intolerant. You know…if I have mixed children and a racist says ‘they shouldn’t exist or be a thing’ The ‘appropriate’ response is ‘that’s okay, we can be friends and you can be around those you think are an abomination. That’s your political stance.’ When normal people would say f you.”

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Someone in the comments claimed the man had acted like this before. “He's just desperate for attention. This dude used to own a deli in Chicago and for years has been homophobic, racist, anti-vax, anti-mask, a covid denier, and was cited for ignoring Chicago's vaccine rules in the pandemic. I'm just glad my fellow Chicagoans are putting him in his place.”

The video prompted discussion on Reddit, where users debated both the protester's approach and the woman's response.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or the claims made by commenters discussing the people involved.