A woman who goes by u/throwRA1223409 on Reddit is looking for advice on the thread r/GirlDinnerDiaries after her boyfriend was rude to her friends who prepared a very thoughtful dinner for him and her. She says she isn’t sure if she’s overreacting and turned to Reddit for feedback.

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In her post, she explains that her friends invited the couple over for a meal at their home, but his reaction left her feeling uneasy about the relationship.

Since he doesn’t eat meat, she says her friend “cooked a whole vegetarian banquet for my boyfriend” and “even made a specialty cocktail related to his home country.” She added that her friend “really put in a lot of effort,” but her boyfriend didn’t respond in the way she expected.

Woman Says Boyfriend Was Unappreciative at Dinner

After being served the vegetarian meal her friends worked hard on, the boyfriend simply said, “You didn’t have to do that much, I would’ve just been happy with pizza.” But that wasn’t his only comment.

She says that when it came to the cocktail made to accommodate his culture, he “loudly announced” it was “too sweet” and even offered for u/throwRA1223409 to finish it. Later, while discussing wine, she says her boyfriend “scoffed” at her friends’ choices and started “lecturing them on why his selections were better.”

Afterward, she says she and her friends stayed behind after he left to talk, adding that they “begged me not to say anything to him because they thought he might just have been nervous and didn’t want to make him feel ashamed.”

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But she says she’s “livid,” especially because her boyfriend is in his 40s and she doesn’t understand how he could act that way. She ends her post asking, “Am I overreacting or is this legit to be upset about?” The post quickly garnered more than 20,000 reactions and over 6,000 comments, with people weighing in.

One person bluntly wrote, “Not a knee jerk. Who wants to be with somebody this clueless at his age?” while another said, “throw this fish back.” Another commenter wrote that he may be “super insecure so he has to put everyone else down to protect himself,” adding that they think his behavior was more intentional than clueless. A third called out the man’s behavior as “gross” especially since he is in his 40s and stated “time for him to be single.”

Overall, many commenters seemed to agree the behavior was inappropriate, especially given his age, leaving the original poster with plenty to think about.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.