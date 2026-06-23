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Graduate Walks Past Teachers and Administrators at Ceremony: “She Was Returning the Same Support She Received”

3:00 PM CDT on June 23, 2026

Girl Goes Viral After Refusing To Shake Hands at Graduation

Girl Goes Viral After Refusing To Shake Hands at Graduation

|Image Credit: X/@DailyLoud

A graduation video posted to X is drawing attention after a student declined to shake hands with several teachers and administrators during the ceremony. In the video posted to X, she accepts her diploma and ignores the man who reached out to shake her hand. She continues down the line, appearing to skip handshakes with everyone except one administrator.

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According to federal data, many students report experiencing bullying during their school years. One out of every five (19.2%) students have reported being bullied at one point or another, according to a report.

Viewers Praised the Student for Standing Her Ground

"Legend. She did the right thing. She walked by a bunch of cowards on that stage," said a user.

The post prompted others to discuss bullying they experienced in school. Many users related the video to their own experiences at school.

One X commenter wrote, "I went to teachers, the principal, and the school counselor — none of them did anything. Terrible lesson learned. Not all educators are on your side."

The video sparked a wider discussion about bullying in schools, with many users debating how teachers and administrators respond when students report being targeted by their peers.

The girl in the video makes a statement that says more than words could for something as serious as bullying. Kids rely on adults in these instances, and when they are let down, it can affect them deeply.

As a user pointed out, "She wasn’t rejecting a handshake. She was returning the same support she received."

The Daily Dot could not independently confirm the events described in the video or the allegations discussed in the post.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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