Girl Goes Viral After Refusing To Shake Hands at Graduation

A graduation video posted to X is drawing attention after a student declined to shake hands with several teachers and administrators during the ceremony. In the video posted to X, she accepts her diploma and ignores the man who reached out to shake her hand. She continues down the line, appearing to skip handshakes with everyone except one administrator.

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According to federal data, many students report experiencing bullying during their school years. One out of every five (19.2%) students have reported being bullied at one point or another, according to a report.

Girl refused to shakes hands during graduation with teachers and administrators because she was bullied and they did nothing about it pic.twitter.com/IkInyMe19F — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 22, 2026

Viewers Praised the Student for Standing Her Ground

"Legend. She did the right thing. She walked by a bunch of cowards on that stage," said a user.

Legend. She did the right thing. She walked by a bunch of cowards on that stage. — T.J. (@KingPuffaDutch) June 22, 2026

The post prompted others to discuss bullying they experienced in school. Many users related the video to their own experiences at school.

One X commenter wrote, "I went to teachers, the principal, and the school counselor — none of them did anything. Terrible lesson learned. Not all educators are on your side."

I went to teachers, the principal, and the school counselor — none of them did anything. Terrible lesson learned. Not all educators are on your side. — James St James (@JSJdarling) June 22, 2026

The video sparked a wider discussion about bullying in schools, with many users debating how teachers and administrators respond when students report being targeted by their peers.

The girl in the video makes a statement that says more than words could for something as serious as bullying. Kids rely on adults in these instances, and when they are let down, it can affect them deeply.

As a user pointed out, "She wasn’t rejecting a handshake. She was returning the same support she received."

She wasn’t rejecting a handshake. She was returning the same support she received.?? — SerEltarikh (@sherif_alnimr) June 23, 2026

The Daily Dot could not independently confirm the events described in the video or the allegations discussed in the post.