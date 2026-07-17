“Gagworthy”: Viral Video of Edy’s Ice Cream After 36 Hours Leaves The Internet Disgusted

A video of Edy's ice cream (also known as Dreyer's) 36 hours out of the refrigerator has left the internet disgusted. The video drew reactions from viewers calling the texture "gagworthy." But this has encouraged people to make ice cream at home rather than buy it.

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@WallStreetApes has shared yet another viral story on their verified account, with over 250,000 views. The video featured a review of the beloved frozen dessert brand about 36 hours after it was taken out of the refrigerator.

This is what happens you when leave a carton of Edy’s (Dreyer’s) ice cream out on the counter overnight



The ice cream separates into different layers, and an oily fluid is visible



This is because the ice cream has been reformulated and is no longer legally allowed to be called… pic.twitter.com/ZGvsW2kWBw — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 16, 2026

The woman said she had stored the ice cream in a freezer before leaving it on the kitchen counter for 36 hours. When she opened it up, instead of a melted puddle, she found the ice cream had developed an unusual sticky, grainy consistency.

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To test it out, she prodded the dessert with a plastic spoon and found other liquids in the Edy’s tub. This appeared rather unappealing, prompting her to say, “Look at this…Absolutely disgusting.”

After her findings, the woman concluded that the ice cream she experimented with wasn’t real ice cream. That’s because the frozen dessert would usually have completely melted after being left outside for so long, but it would’ve maintained its creamy texture.

The X Account Figured Out What the Liquid From Edy’s Ice Cream Was

@WallStreetApes claimed the liquid was oil and other additives, though the composition was not independently verified. The account cited FDA standards for the dessert’s qualification as an ice cream: 10% milk fat.

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Ingredients list from Dreyer's website:

?



Skim Milk

Sugar

Corn Syrup

Whey

Coconut Oil

Enriched Wheat Flour

Wheat Flour

Niacin

Reduced Iron

Thiamine Mononitrate

Riboflavin

Folic Acid

Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Cocoa Processed With Alkali

Cream

Guar Gum

Monoglycerides

Carob Bean Gum… — JGlanton?? (@glanton_j) July 16, 2026

Edy’s, however, maintained FDA standards but apparently changed their formulation of the frozen dairy dessert. According to the account’s findings, the brand added coconut oil, corn syrup, gums/stabilizers, and other ingredients to increase shelf life.

Another reason why the user thinks the brand resorted to these ingredients was to save money, per the verified account. The account wrote that modern food had "turned into a science experiment."

X Called the Experiment ‘Gagworthy’

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The X account’s caption prompted a series of conversations about the subject in the comment section. While many expressed their disgust, others had insights about consuming homemade products.

Ewwww.? No I'm going to have to see if the same thing is happening with Blue Bell. — LisaNTexas (@LisaNTexas1) July 16, 2026

Many commenters expressed disgust. “That is so gross,” one user wrote. Similarly, one more commented, “That is disgusting. No wonder I don’t like frozen dairy, which I thought was ice cream.”

Another advised to read the ingredient list on the back of the packaging. They noted, “Simple, read the labels, buy what you want…Most don’t say ice cream, but instead frozen dessert.” Finally, some advised, “Buy a KitchenAid, and make your own ice cream…”

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This article is based on a video shared by @WallStreetApes on X. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims about Edy's formulation or ingredient composition. The identity of the woman in the video has not been confirmed.