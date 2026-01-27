Skip to Content
Did a Funko just spoil Season 2 of “Fallout” before it’s over?

It's not exactly a shock...

4:00 AM CST on January 27, 2026

fallout spoiled by funko pop toy
Amazon Prime Video/@frostiestflaake/X

Whoops, did a newly announced Funko figure give away the plot of the second season of Fallout? It sure seems like it...

Fallout is currently in the midst of its second season on Amazon Prime, and it features Home Alone legend Macaulay Culkin. The season has taken its characters to New Vegas, which includes the faction, Caesar’s Legion. (The faction has a Roman Empire-inspired culture, led by a man called Caesar.)

🚨 Warning: potential Fallout spoilers ahead! 🚨

Unfortunately, when Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) encounter the faction, they discover it is in the midst of a civil war with each side following a different Caesar.

Based on the Funko, it appears Culkin's Lacerta Legate will become the new Caesar by the end of the season.

The image was shared on the r/Fotv subreddit.

Fans react to new Fallout Funko

While this Funko drop does appear to be a spoiler, many fans are pointing out that the Season 2 trailer may have already teased Culkin in the role.

While some are not surprised, others are annoyed with Funko for ruining something they didn't catch in the trailer. You can view the trailer image featuring the back of someone—most likely Culkin's—head below:

Prime Video

"I mean its strictly a spoiler, yes, but the trailers have certainly already strongly suggested that," Reddit user u/Time-did-Reverse said.

"I think we all knew that would happen. You wouldn’t pay for Culkin and have him play a bit part," u/Mission_Gap_9035 posted.

Other fans were just excited about Culkin's casting in the first place. "I hope he becomes a mainstay character, deserves this role 100%," posted @harleybrownlie on X.

However, this isn't the first time Funko has caused spoilers for movies and television shows.

X user @FunkinPops replied to Funko's announcement, saying, "I like the new line, but man, do you guys love to spoil stuff."

"Can you make a bunch of Pacific Rim, Real Steel, and Tron Legacy Funkos, please?" user @OmegaManX7 joked.

On the other hand...

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

