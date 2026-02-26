Fruit of the Loom is selling formal-ish dress suits, and online fans can't get enough.

The underwear staple recently released a double-breasted suit made entirely from heavyweight cotton jersey, packaging it in the same plastic zip bags as its T-shirts.

Designed in collaboration with Japanese fashion director Keiji Kaneko, the ¥24,200 (about $155) set retails in Japan and blends sweatshirt comfort with traditional tailoring.

The collaboration, officially named "The Fruit Athletic Formal Suit" features slacks and a double-breasted blazer in 12oz heavyweight jersey material.

According to Fruit of the Loom, the two-piece set achieves a "unique balance" between formal and casual experiences, providing "the cozy comfort of a premium sweatshirt but retaining the heavy, elegant drape of a traditional formal suit."

"Keep a five pack in the closet"

Despite the non-traditional nature of the suit—both as athletic wear and as formal wear—social media is loving the product. Americans specifically enjoyed the versatility and casual nature of the suit itself.

"Every time I go to a formal event this is the exact suit I’m looking for," one user posted on X. "I would keep a five pack in the closet."

Another X user agreed, commenting, "this is kinda heat."

"Kinda wanna get this for the gym," another added.

"The most unhinged glow-up I've ever witnessed"

But while the majority of American X users responded positively to the suit, some remained skeptical of both the "American-ness" of the product and the concept itself.

"This is the most Japan market take of an American brand thing I’ve seen so far," posted one X user.

"Is this a real product or AI?" another asked.

Fruit of the Loom Japan launches suit pack in 12oz cotton jersey



"Japan looked at Fruit of the Loom—a brand literally sold next to the deodorant at Walmart—and said 'yes, this is luxury.' Meanwhile I'm in America wearing the same brand's briefs thinking I'm dressed down," menswear critic R.F. Kenmore wrote.

"The pipeline from $6 three-pack to $400 double-breasted suit is the most unhinged glow-up I've ever witnessed."

The United States' "dressed-down" culture and aesthetic is likely why Americans are so interested in “The Fruit athletic formal suit," a casual interpretation of a garment worn in formal spaces.

"As Americans, our casual style uniformly stresses comfort and practicality—two words that have gotten little attention in the history of fashion but have transformed how we live," said journalist Deidre Clemente in a TIME piece about casual dress. "(Casual style) has infiltrated every hour of the day and every space from the boardroom to the classroom to the courtroom."

The Daily Dot has reached out to Fruit of the Loom via their email. The company did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

