“I would be so sad”: First-time mom lightly “slaps” grandma who tried to kiss her newborn

"The word of the day is 'boundaries.'"

5:30 AM CST on January 23, 2026

Woman bending over another woman holding a newborn baby, smacking her lightly on the head. Text overlay reads, "gently reminding my mom to not kiss my newborn."
@haeli.christiansen/TikTok

A first-time mom's playful-ish attempt to enforce a no-kissing rule for her newborn has folks online debating boundaries and baby safety.

Featured Video

In a viral TikTok posted on Jan. 1, 2026, Haeli Christiansen lightly slapped her mother on the head after she tried to kiss the newborn, framing it as a "gentle reminder" not to do so.

The clip racked up more than 12.5 million views, with commenters split between calling the moment disrespectful and defending the rule as a necessary precaution to protect vulnerable infants from illness.

onscreen text, “gently reminding my mom not to kiss my newborn.” mom kissing baby
onscreen text, “gently reminding my mom not to kiss my newborn.” grandma kissing baby and getting slapped
onscreen text, “gently reminding my mom not to kiss my newborn.” grandma kissing baby and getting slapped
@haeli.christiansen/TikTok
Newborn babies are vulnerable to illness and infection as their immune systems begin to develop, and close contact with a baby always poses the risk of passing germs. As many people commenting on Christiansen’s clip pointed out, if an adult has a cold sore, the herpes simplex virus can be passed to a baby through kissing.

The new mom captioned  the clip, "the word of the day is 'boundaries.'"

Commenters shared conflicting takes on the viral grandma slap.  

One wrote, “I have NEVER had the urge to kiss a baby that isn’t mine.. family or not. I don’t understand the obsession 😭😭 it makes me so furious that people even ask!!”

@tiffydtun01/TikTok

“I agree with no kisses, but don’t kiss the baby in front of her,” wrote another.

@.mels._2/TikTok

“BABIES GET IMMUNITY FROM MOM NOT GRANDMA. Baby came out of mom means they share the same germs,” wrote Shantay.

@shantayme/TikTok 
“no one is allowed to kiss my baby but me, but I also want to kiss all babies so I get it.”
@vaivae/TikTok 

Haeli Christiansen did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

