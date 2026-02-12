“Give every award to whoever edited this trailer”: Netflix releases the first look season two of “One Piece”

The One Piece Season 2 trailer is finally here, and fans are thrilled.
One Piece follows the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates as they seek the "One Piece," a legendary treasure hidden by the former King of the Pirates. The live-action adaptation of the popular manga series debuted on Netflix in 2023, which means fans have been waiting 2.5 years for the second season.
"Free Yourselves. Take to the Seas. The Journey to find the ONE PIECE begins March 10. Only on Netflix," the streamer teased.
One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Vincent Regan as Monkey D. Garp, Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown, and Morgan Davies as Koby.
Fans react to One Piece trailer
The animated version of One Piece has had over 1,000 episodes, so the live-action adaptation had some big shoes to fill, and with less time. However, fans still fell in love with Netflix's version. The show's first season earned an 86% critics' score and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Now that the Season 2 trailer is here, folks have a lot to say. From reactions to new characters like Tony Tony Chopper to concern from skeptical fans, here's a range of takes about the One Piece trailer...
The highlight of 2026.
Peak trailer.
Cautiously optimistic.
The newcomers look promising...
...Seriously, though.
Look at him!
Obsessed.
But not everyone is excited.
The debates are ongoing.
For people with less free time.
That's that.
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.