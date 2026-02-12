“Give every award to whoever edited this trailer”: Netflix releases the first look season two of “One Piece”

The One Piece Season 2 trailer is finally here, and fans are thrilled.

One Piece follows the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates as they seek the "One Piece," a legendary treasure hidden by the former King of the Pirates. The live-action adaptation of the popular manga series debuted on Netflix in 2023, which means fans have been waiting 2.5 years for the second season.

"Free Yourselves. Take to the Seas. The Journey to find the ONE PIECE begins March 10. Only on Netflix," the streamer teased.

One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Vincent Regan as Monkey D. Garp, Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown, and Morgan Davies as Koby.

Fans react to One Piece trailer

The animated version of One Piece has had over 1,000 episodes, so the live-action adaptation had some big shoes to fill, and with less time. However, fans still fell in love with Netflix's version. The show's first season earned an 86% critics' score and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now that the Season 2 trailer is here, folks have a lot to say. From reactions to new characters like Tony Tony Chopper to concern from skeptical fans, here's a range of takes about the One Piece trailer...

The highlight of 2026.

One Piece Trailer Guys....I got no words!



Its the best thing I have seen all year... #OnePieceSeason2 #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/4u2Yh7pB2Y — Rohit (@JokinPhilosophy) February 10, 2026

Peak trailer.

Give every award to whoever edited this trailer holy shit only one piece can invoke such a sense of joy and wonder in me https://t.co/Y0V8J3veTu — ??? (@bil_cipher) February 10, 2026

Cautiously optimistic.

One Piece Live Action S2 trailer!

Looks better than S1, althought that one's problems in that aspect came mostly in the direction.

My biggest issue was clearly with the scripts, so will see when the eps are released.

Smoker ability looks fantastic! pic.twitter.com/CSzhmxMie7 — TheMr.PrinceKnight (@TPrinceknight) February 10, 2026

The newcomers look promising...

The resemblance is uncanny. What a perfect casting pic.twitter.com/BlrfHbqtEi — sofarotted (@sofarotted) February 10, 2026

...Seriously, though.

crocodile is so unserious cause wdym a fairly high-ish ranking officer of his criminal organization is an otter in pyjamas https://t.co/zql46Dmq7X — pirate king Hibiya ? (@PKhibiya) February 10, 2026

Look at him!

Chopper design nails it. Cute yet tough. One Piece live action keeps delivering. — Dizzaract (@Dizzaract) February 10, 2026

Obsessed.

fuckkkkkkkkkk fuck fuck fuckkkkkkkkkkk he actually looks so cute mannnn this moment is gonna fucking fuck meeeeeeee pic.twitter.com/QsKMPBHQKg — kareem (@kareemmpie) February 10, 2026

But not everyone is excited.

Listen to that trailer luffy saying “you meet new friends, and new places, thats what the journey is all about” its giving the one piece is the journey we made. This isnt luffy, this is netflix slop. We dont need this shit https://t.co/rIJO7Vl679 — Nano (@nurinyoureyes) February 10, 2026

The debates are ongoing.

every one piece trailer drops and suddenly half the timeline screams peak fiction while the other half says it should have ended years ago, march 10 about to reopen the loudest debate on the internet ? — Ace ⚡ (@AceDailyX) February 10, 2026

For people with less free time.

now when u recommend one piece to someone and they ask you how long is it you don't have to say "a thousand episodes" you can say it's just two seasons long ? https://t.co/ppOAuHQxsd — rion ?? (@peronyawns) February 10, 2026

That's that.

One Piece is the greatest piece of fiction out there Idc what none of y'all say. If you still haven't watched it you're missing out. — ??☣️ (@BaldeWaves) February 9, 2026

