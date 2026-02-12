Skip to Content
Entertainment

“Give every award to whoever edited this trailer”: Netflix releases the first look season two of “One Piece”

The newcomers look promising...

5:00 AM CST on February 12, 2026

one piece season two netflix trailer
Netflix/YouTube

The One Piece Season 2 trailer is finally here, and fans are thrilled.

Featured Video

One Piece follows the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates as they seek the "One Piece," a legendary treasure hidden by the former King of the Pirates. The live-action adaptation of the popular manga series debuted on Netflix in 2023, which means fans have been waiting 2.5 years for the second season.

Netflix/YouTube

"Free Yourselves. Take to the Seas. The Journey to find the ONE PIECE begins March 10. Only on Netflix," the streamer teased.

One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Vincent Regan as Monkey D. Garp, Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown, and Morgan Davies as Koby.

Fans react to One Piece trailer

The animated version of One Piece has had over 1,000 episodes, so the live-action adaptation had some big shoes to fill, and with less time. However, fans still fell in love with Netflix's version. The show's first season earned an 86% critics' score and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now that the Season 2 trailer is here, folks have a lot to say. From reactions to new characters like Tony Tony Chopper to concern from skeptical fans, here's a range of takes about the One Piece trailer...

The highlight of 2026.

Peak trailer.

Cautiously optimistic.

...Seriously, though.

Look at him!

Obsessed.

But not everyone is excited.

The debates are ongoing.

For people with less free time.

That's that.

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

