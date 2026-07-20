A FedEx delivery driver is getting all the praise online after he not only delivered a customer’s package in one piece, right to their door, but also went the extra step by donating some cold hard cash to their kids’ lemonade stand.

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In a video shared online, the kind gesture can be seen in real time as it happened, showing the FedEx driver’s truck in the background as he approaches the door with a package. After setting it down on the front porch, he then reaches into his pocket and rings the doorbell.

A FedEx driver dropped off some packages, then rang the doorbell camera to let the homeowner know he had left $100 for their child’s lemonade stand. Huge W pic.twitter.com/7RA6CsOmfA — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) July 19, 2026

FedEx Driver Leaves Family $100 for Kids' Lemonade Stand

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After ringing the doorbell, which happens to be a Ring doorbell and is how his generous act was captured on camera, he can be heard telling the family through the Ring cam that he’s “donating to the cause” after mentioning their lemonade stand.

He then takes out a bill, though it can’t be seen how much it was in the video, and places it in their mailbox or another spot on the side of the house so it’s safe and ready for the family to take. He then waves goodbye and goes on about his day.

After the clip started making the rounds, several social media users, including X user @DudespostingWs, noted that he gave the family $100. Social media influencers the Hodge Twins also shared the clip on their Instagram account, also noting that he gave $100.

They captioned the video, “The wholesome gesture is being celebrated online as a reminder that small acts of kindness still happen every day. The driver’s generosity turned an ordinary delivery into a memorable moment for the family.”

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They also called attention to the fact that “Stories like this highlight the good people still doing good things in everyday life.”

We need to find this guy and make his day. — Kev (@kevthescott) July 19, 2026

Many people online are not only calling his kind act a “huge W,” but others are calling him “the man,” adding, “His Man Card is punched for life.”

Another suggested that the “kid’s lemonade stand just got a legendary boost,” calling the delivery driver an “absolute legend.” Another commenter wrote, “A good FedEx driver on your route is a modern luxury not spoken about.”

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Another said the driver should have been given a glass of lemonade for that act of kindness, while another X user called him “sweet” but also used the moment to shed more light on the different types of delivery drivers out there. They wrote, “[He] is so sweet meanwhile my local delivery driver won't even walk up my three porch steps and just throws my fragile packages from the driveway fr.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the amount of the donation shown in the video.