A tattoo shop in San Antonio, Texas, is detailing a break-in they say involved a former employee. One of the staff members took to social media to show the damage, with her clip later reshared by X user @ImMeme0.

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She begins by explaining, “We got broken into,” telling viewers that CFS Tattoo Company was targeted by an individual who used to work at the shop and was let go because she was “not a good person” toward clients or staff.

She continued to explain that the former employee had allegedly harassed employees at the shop and had recently shown up and allegedly harassed staff during business hours. She says they called the police several times, but one night the woman decided to return to the shop after it had closed. She then broke in, and caused major destruction.

Former tattoo artist is accused of completely destroying a tattoo shop in San Antonio, Texas, after being let go.



What makes it even more frustrating is that the shop owners, seemingly more concerned about being woke, chose not to release her photo or identity as a warning to… pic.twitter.com/ZmtBmLxuMF — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 2, 2026

The Shop Estimates the Damage to be Around $70,000



While footage of the aftermath has been shared and is going viral, a clip of the surveillance video from the break-in is also circulating online, with News 4 San Antonio also sharing the footage. In it, a woman can be seen breaking the glass at the bottom of the entrance door before entering the shop. Once inside, she can be heard saying things under her breath and begins knocking items off counters and tearing paintings off the walls. In the video, a lot of crashing and smashing can also be heard.

The damage can also be seen in the employee’s social media video, where tattoo ink and debris are scattered around the floor of the shop. The news outlet reported that the walls sustained damage and every tattoo artist station was damaged. Equipment, furniture, and personal items were also vandalized. Employee Alyssa Logsdon shared the footage with the outlet, estimating the damage at about $70,000.

While the damage is extensive based on the footage, the shop said the community came together to help clean it all up and that they were planning on reopening the following day.

Pretty sure everyone in local and regional tattoo shop community knows who did it. — Mephisto (@mephisto1965) July 2, 2026

The employee also shared footage of a woman being handcuffed who allegedly carried out the break-in, though her face and identity were not shown. However, some viewers in the comments shared that they thought the woman should be publicly identified. “She is a POS for what she did, for sure. Her picture and name needs to be plastered all over so others are warned NOT to entertain her with another job,” one person wrote.

But another was quick to assure that they’re “Pretty sure everyone in the local and regional tattoo shop community knows who did it.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the shop's account of the incident or the estimated cost of the damage. The claims are based on videos shared by employees and local news reporting.