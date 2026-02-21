Eric Dane’s final interview comes from a controversial new Netflix docuseries called “Famous Last Words”

Eric Dane, the Grey's Anatomy star known for playing McSteamy, has passed away at age 53 after battling ALS. Now, fans can experience his final words in Netflix's new posthumous interview series, Famous Last Words.

Featured Video

According to Netflix's press release, Famous Last Words "gives audiences around the world the opportunity to hear from a cultural icon after they’ve passed away ... The intimate, in-depth interviews were recorded with the understanding that they were to be kept secret and only aired posthumously."

Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The interviews are conducted by Brad Falchuk, and the first episode was released in October after the passing of Dr. Jane Goodall. The series is executive produced by Falchuk, Mikkel Bondesen, and David Goldberg, with David Friedman serving as the showrunner.

Advertisement

What were Eric Dane's last words?

At the end of Dane's interview, he addressed his daughters, Billie and Georgia.

“These words are for you. I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we? I remember all the times we spent at the beach, the two of you, me, and mom — in Santa Monica, Hawaii, Mexico. I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven. I want to tell you four things I’ve learned from this disease, and I hope you don’t just listen to me. I hope you’ll hear me.”

Eric Dane has delivered a final speech to his daughter and the world.



“I hope I've demonstrated that you can face anything, you can face the end of your days, you can face hell with dignity.” pic.twitter.com/OTEoVfxjMv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 20, 2026

Advertisement

“First, live now. Right now. In the present. It’s hard, but I learned to do that,” Dane says. “For years, I have been wandering around mentally and lost in my head for long chunks of time, wallowing and worrying in self-pity, shame, and doubt. I’ve replayed decisions, second-guessed myself. ‘I shouldn’t have done this. I never should’ve that.’ No more. Out of pure survival, I am forced to stay in the present. But I don’t want to be anywhere else. The past contains regrets. The future remains unknown. So you have to live now. The present is all you have. Treasure it. Cherish every moment.”

Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Fans react to Famous Last Words

The Internet is having mixed reactions to Famous Last Words. Some find the new series to be a bit morbid or exploitative, but most seem to see it as cathartic. Either way, Dane's episode is making people emotional.

Advertisement

I still find the concept of this show to be questionable but this made me sob at 8 in the morning. https://t.co/kTJpHQn8S6 — Kristen Lopez (@kristenklopez) February 20, 2026

Lots of feelings.

It’s to bring awareness to the disease to hopefully find a cure. My mom is about to die from ALS. It’s not capitalizing it seizing the moment. Get out of your own way and appreciate how beautiful life is. — mountains99 (@ChrisWetmore3) February 20, 2026

Explotation vs. Spreading Awareness

Advertisement

there’s something powerful about choosing dignity as your final lesson to your children. that kind of strength doesn’t fade, it echoes. — Ace ⚡ (@AceDailyX) February 20, 2026

Powerful.

My GOD



He hit the point's that matter most to me.



Family, Passion, love, and to our spirit that will never be broken.



The fight to live and never give up live's among us.



Cherish every moment

"live now, right now in the PRESENT" - Eric Dane — LEGiON (@legion_cro) February 20, 2026

Relatable.

Advertisement

Man… this wrecked me.

‘Fight until your last breath.’

That’s not just words from a dad — that’s a blueprint for life.

Rest in power, Eric. Your spirit just became immortal. ??

Who else is fighting harder today because of this? — Themimshach (@themimshac26022) February 20, 2026

Inspiring.

On one hand, this is probably going to be a pretty incredible thing to watch and listen to.



On the other, the “Famous Last Words:” title makes me think they’re planning… a series? Feels weird. I bet people will have incredibly honest words to share when they’re gone, though. https://t.co/L0AiodGLPx — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) February 20, 2026

The show itself feels questionable...

Advertisement

I'm annoyed people are chiming in. It was clearly something Eric wanted to do for himself, for his family, and other ALS patients. People have different ways of wanting their last words to be seen. He wanted this. https://t.co/vTyuquekRl — not jo (@thelukadoncic) February 20, 2026

...But it's what Dane wanted.

Some final words echo forever. This is one of them. — J.W (@Xxxxkrnfkj) February 20, 2026

People won't soon forget.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.