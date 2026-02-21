Skip to Content
Entertainment

Eric Dane’s final interview comes from a controversial new Netflix docuseries called “Famous Last Words”

"There’s something powerful about choosing dignity as your final lesson to your children."

5:30 AM CST on February 21, 2026

Eric Dane in "Famous Last Words"
HBO Max/Netflix/@Xxxxkrnfkj/X

Eric Dane, the Grey's Anatomy star known for playing McSteamy, has passed away at age 53 after battling ALS. Now, fans can experience his final words in Netflix's new posthumous interview series, Famous Last Words.

According to Netflix's press release, Famous Last Words "gives audiences around the world the opportunity to hear from a cultural icon after they’ve passed away ... The intimate, in-depth interviews were recorded with the understanding that they were to be kept secret and only aired posthumously."

Eric Dane and Brad Falchuk
Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The interviews are conducted by Brad Falchuk, and the first episode was released in October after the passing of Dr. Jane Goodall. The series is executive produced by Falchuk, Mikkel Bondesen, and David Goldberg, with David Friedman serving as the showrunner.

What were Eric Dane's last words?

At the end of Dane's interview, he addressed his daughters, Billie and Georgia.

“These words are for you. I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we? I remember all the times we spent at the beach, the two of you, me, and mom — in Santa Monica, Hawaii, Mexico. I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven. I want to tell you four things I’ve learned from this disease, and I hope you don’t just listen to me. I hope you’ll hear me.”

“First, live now. Right now. In the present. It’s hard, but I learned to do that,” Dane says. “For years, I have been wandering around mentally and lost in my head for long chunks of time, wallowing and worrying in self-pity, shame, and doubt. I’ve replayed decisions, second-guessed myself. ‘I shouldn’t have done this. I never should’ve that.’ No more. Out of pure survival, I am forced to stay in the present. But I don’t want to be anywhere else. The past contains regrets. The future remains unknown. So you have to live now. The present is all you have. Treasure it. Cherish every moment.”

Famous Last Words poster
Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Fans react to Famous Last Words

The Internet is having mixed reactions to Famous Last Words. Some find the new series to be a bit morbid or exploitative, but most seem to see it as cathartic. Either way, Dane's episode is making people emotional.

Lots of feelings.

Explotation vs. Spreading Awareness

Powerful.

Relatable.

Inspiring.

The show itself feels questionable...

...But it's what Dane wanted.

People won't soon forget.

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

