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Employee Rejects Job Paying $7 More an Hour After Complaining About Raise: “I Don’t Want to Work on the Weekends”

11:59 AM CDT on July 1, 2026

Employee Complains About Pay, Rejects Job Paying $7 More

Employee Complains About Pay, Rejects Job Paying $7 More

|Photo Credit: X/@end3of6days9

An HR employee is asking the internet who was in the wrong after helping a coworker find a higher-paying role when she complained about her raise.

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The HR employee asked viewers, "Am I tripping?" after explaining that after the company completed its cost-of-living adjustments (COLA), it determined it could offer employees a 3 percent pay increase. She says one of the company's lowest-paid employees, who earns $21 an hour, approached her because she wasn't happy with the raise, which worked out to about 60 cents more per hour. As the HR employee puts it, "She literally can't" with that amount.

The HR Employee Offered to Help the Woman Find a Higher-Paying Job

The HR employee, who shared the story in a video later reshared by X user @end3of6days9, says she explained that she couldn't just give the woman more money because she doesn't have the authority to make those decisions. Instead, she offered to help the employee find a higher-paying position within the company. After the employee said she was on-board with it, the HR worker began searching the company's careers page but didn't find anything that was a good fit. Then she remembered there was an opening the employee qualified for that hadn't been posted yet. So, she reached out to the hiring manager, who was thrilled to hear there was a potential internal candidate instead of having to hire someone new.

The position paid $7 more per hour than the employee's current $21 hourly wage.

The HR employee then told the employee about the opening. She explained that the job involved similar duties but would require working in a building across the street.

Instead of being thrilled, the employee immediately asked about weekends because she'd seen people in that building working Saturdays. The HR worker confirmed that the role required about four hours every other Saturday. However, she explained that those hours would be taken off during the week, so the employee would still only work a 40-hour week while earning significantly more per hour.

But the employee simply replied, "No, I don't want to work on the weekends."

The HR employee then turned to the internet, asking whether she was "tripping" or if the employee was. After complaining about not making enough money, the employee passed on a position that would have increased her pay by $7 an hour and only required working about four hours every other Saturday.

While some commenters agreed that the employee was tripping, others suggested she couldn't commit to weekend work due to religious beliefs or a lack of childcare.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on the HR employee's account shared on social media.

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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