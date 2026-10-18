TikTok account @dailyfinds.org shared an office email drama that has viewers questioning a boss’s overtime policy. The post, captioned “Office drama. Wild twists. Read to the last reply 👀,” had drawn 102,100 views, 1,100 likes and 26 comments at the time of publication.

The slideshow followed a fictional-looking exchange between employee Sophie Lane and her boss, Graham Wells. Their argument began with an accusation about leaving work early, but Sophie’s final email introduced a discrepancy involving client billing and unpaid overtime.

Employee Challenges Boss Over Overtime and Timesheet

Graham emailed Sophie at 6:37 p.m., claiming she had left at 5 p.m. while the rest of the team finished a project launch. He called her departure a pattern and expected her to stay until the work was finished the following day.

Sophie replied that she had moved her car before the garage closed, then returned to finish the launch. She offered to send delivery confirmation to prove she had stayed later.

Graham pointed to her timesheet, which recorded a 5 p.m. departure. Sophie then reminded him of an earlier instruction that employees should clock out on time and finish outstanding tasks afterward.

She quoted his message, which read, “No overtime this week. Clock out at your scheduled time, then wrap up anything outstanding.” Graham told her not to change the timesheet because payroll had already received approval.

The disagreement escalated when Sophie explained that Graham had sent the launch files at 5:12 p.m. He had expected her to publish them by 6:30 p.m., despite sending the materials after her scheduled departure.

Graham called her response “unnecessarily confrontational” and argued that the client cared about results rather than clock-in and clock-out times. He asked her to discuss the issue in his office the next day.

Sophie’s final email shifted the focus to the company’s invoice. She wrote that Accounts had billed the client for her work from 5 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. as “after-hours support” at a premium rate.

“So those hours count when the client pays us, but disappear when the company pays me?” Sophie asked. She copied Payroll and asked which record needed correction.

TikTok Commenters Call for Boss to Face Consequences

The apparent double standard prompted sharp reactions in the comments. One commenter wrote, “Sounds like we need to launch another ‘Horrible Bosses’ because Graham got Sophie fkd up.”

Another person offered a blunt response: “FIRE GRAHAM.”

A third commenter supported Sophie’s decision to challenge her boss, writing, “Good for Sophie 👍 😁 🥰.” Another viewer focused on the expectation of unpaid work, adding, “if i get told to clock out at 5 don’t expect me to stay and finish without pay”.

Others questioned how employees could challenge managers who controlled their timesheets. “Graham is a horrific boss. But, how can you beat a boss at this game?” one person asked.

One commenter also argued that the emails could provide evidence of unpaid work. They wrote, “You now have evidence they are illegally forcing you to stay late and force you to clock out early without paying you”.

However, the slideshow does not establish whether the exchange depicts a real workplace dispute or whether any labor laws were violated. The apparent conflict between the client invoice and the timesheet nevertheless became the central reason commenters criticized Graham.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events depicted in the TikTok slideshow or the identities of the people involved. The article reflects the scenario presented by @dailyfinds.org.