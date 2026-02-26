“It gets to a point…”: Dunkin’ debuts massive 48-ounce coffee bucket after months of viral Lowe’s mini bucket trend

Dunkin' has officially entered its bucket coffee era.

The chain quietly began testing a massive 48-ounce "Cold Beverage Bucket," a handled cup nearly triple the size of a standard iced coffee, following months of viral TikTok videos showing people drinking coffee from Lowe's mini buckets.

As photos of the oversized drinks spread online, the rollout quickly became one of February 2026’s biggest food memes as fans compared it to other death-defying beverages, such as Panera's infamous Charged Lemonades.

Dunkin' coffee buckets confirmed

Dunkin' began testing the 48-ounce "Cold Beverage Bucket" early this week without an official announcement. Customers reported spotting the option in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, according to Fast Company. Social media posts showing off the coffee score proliferated across platforms.

Dunkin' may be jumping on a trend started by small beverage businesses in 2025. Shops like Noctua Coffee began offering their fare in clear plastic cups that included a matching handle for easy carrying.

That handle led people to call them buckets, and though often large, they weren't nearly as hefty as Dunkin's behemoth.

Dunkin seen ppl turning those Lowe’s buckets into coffee cups and had to act QUICK ?? pic.twitter.com/evDKysQc21 — Curtti Magurtti (@CurttiMagurtti) February 23, 2026

Coffee lovers enjoyed the trend so much that in September, they got Lowe's involved. Current references to people drinking coffee from Lowe's buckets may sound alarming, but they were nothing like what Dunkin' is offering.

Back then, Lowe's trended for their mini-buckets—a much smaller version of their classic tubs, selling for just under $2. On TikTok, people started posting videos of themselves making cute drinks in these buckets, including coffees.

It got so popular that Lowe's itself hopped on the train.

This went on for months, until Dunkin' decided that the actual coffee bucket needed to become a thing. You can also get those iced tea refreshers in a 48-ounce size, if you dare. Prices reportedly range between $7 and $10.

"'Bout to order a bucket of bullsh*t"

People initially reacted to the Dunkin' coffee buckets with a mixture of shock, horror, and a little jealousy. Those who enjoy coffee a little too much rushed out to try it if they could, while others worried about potential side effects.

"Drinking this and immediately seeing my toes turn black," joked @tastykacey14 on X.

"U people are under spells," wrote @ANGELBABYBITTY.

U people are under spells pic.twitter.com/OwSHTtHRv6 — Debbie Downer (@ANGELBABYBITTY) February 24, 2026

"They can’t even make their drinks consistent in a standard cup, bout to order a bucket of bullsh*t," wrote @Puff_Iya.

Some remembered how Panera fared after pushing caffeine levels to the limits.

"Close enough, welcome back charged lemonades," said @foreverimbetter.

As time went on, the buckets crossed into meme territory. It pairs well with those Ben Affleck Dunkin' memes.

X user @youwouldntpost posted one of Affleck struggling to carry his order, remarking, "finally a solution to this problem."

You can also Photoshop the coffee buckets into scenes from your favorite shows.

