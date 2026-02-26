Skip to Content
Viral Politics

Dropout’s appearance on “The Rookie” brings “copaganda” claims from disappointed fans

The Rookie isn't real, but the LAPD is.

5:30 AM CST on February 26, 2026

dropout game changers on the rookie
ABC/@vocalindibi/X

Dropout's Game Changer is coming to ABC's cop show The Rookie, and fans of the streaming comedy service aren't happy about the "copaganda."

Game Changer is a panel game hosted by Sam Reich that began in 2019. The series airs on Dropout, the comedy subscription streaming service run by the production company of the same name. It was recently announced that a new episode of The Rookie will feature the cast of Game Changer.

Unsurprisingly, fans of Dropout aren't happy. Many people believe real-life police officers perpetuate systemic racism in the United States, and there have been continuous calls to reform or abolish the position. While this movement spans decades, it has been particularly active in the last five years, ever since the killing of George Floyd.

Due to these beliefs, cop movies and shows are often met with backlash due to the "copaganda" aspect. People believe that portraying cops as heroes on TV further allows real cops to abuse their power, and fans have been calling out shows like Brooklyn 99 and Blue Bloods for years.

Fans express disappointment in Dropout's crossover with The Rookie

Many fans of Dropout and Game Changer have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the cast joining The Rookie.

"I truly don't understand how this was made," said @ShardikArt on X. "Like even if you don't believe in the values that you say you gotta be self-aware of how bad this looks

@jocastaisms posted: "All of this [expletive] is compounded by the fact that the LAPD, the police force that is portrayed in The Rookie, has been frequently collaborating with ICE and is famous for brutalizing protesters and civilians. Really great move to make right now @dropout."

Some people think there are bigger fish to fry. "Gonna be real honest, some people are placing too much value on copaganda," said @almostdisco. "It's entertainment at the end of the day, dropout on the rookie doesn't even crack top 1000 issues in the world right now or ever."

@lucy_jo_parker added: "If you’ve never seen an episode, you wouldn’t know that it’s the most anti-cop show to probably ever exist. Maybe even more than B99."

However, others are boycotting Dropout as a result of the appearance.

"Just dropped my subscription and asked for a comment as to how such a monumentally stupid idea as collabing with cop propaganda #Rookie came about #GameChanger," said @vocalindibi, adding, "Are you all thick in the head?"

I just dropped my subscription and asked for a comment as to how such a monumentally stupid idea as collabing with cop propaganda
@vocalindibi/X

Meanwhile, @BenGSchout said, "A lot of takes on whether or not Dropout showing up on The Rookie is bad because of copaganda, I would humbly submit that Dropout showing up on The Rookie is bad because The Rookie is a bad television show."

Ultimately, it just feels weird. @giarratonic may have put it best:

the rookie and dropout crossover is so confusing because like what do u mean there’s a robbery at the dropout studios and a cop recognizes a dropout member. what is happening. why is that happening
@giarratonic/X

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

