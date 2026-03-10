Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“The signs are everywhere”: Rare double “doomsday fish” sighting in Cabo has the internet spiraling

"These guys look like they've seen the end credits of the world."

6:30 AM CDT on March 10, 2026

Woman in a bikini walking on a beach, an oarfish, otherwise known as a "doomsday fish," visible washed up out of the water.
@monicaandco_/Instagram/@isthatscully/X.com

Two deep-sea oarfish, also known as "doomsday fish," surfaced near the shoreline in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, at the same time earlier this month.

Featured Video

The unusual sighting, captured by beachgoers who attempted to guide the massive fish back toward deeper water, quickly spread across social media, where viewers fixated less on the rescue effort and more on the creatures' reputation as predictors of ominous events.

Rare deep-sea doomsday fish surface near Cabo San Lucas

Video shared on March 4, 2026, by We Love Animals on YouTube showed the long, ribbon-shaped fish thrashing in shallow water. Beachgoers gathered around and attempted to push at least one of them back toward deeper water to save them.

Advertisement

The footage, originally from Instagram user Monica (@monicaandco_), quickly circulated online. However, viewers seemed less focused on the rescue attempt and more on the creatures themselves. Oarfish carry a historical reputation as "doomsday" fish, and the appearance of two at once raised eyebrows.

According to the video’s description, Monica and her sister first spotted something unusual flashing offshore. When they moved closer, they realized the animals struggling in the surf were oarfish, a species rarely seen near the surface.

One of the sisters jumped into the water to help the fish as other beachgoers joined her and tried to guide the fish back toward deeper water.

Advertisement

Oarfish live roughly 3,000 feet below the surface and can grow more than 30 feet long. Their silver, ribbon-like bodies and crimson dorsal fins have long fascinated sailors and scientists alike.

Japanese folklore gave the fish a far more ominous reputation, where the creature known as "ryūgū no tsukai," with a human face and fish body, appeared before disasters such as disease outbreaks or earthquakes.

This folktale creature's name was later used for the oarfish, lending the concept of a doomsday appearance to the real-world fish.

Online reactions mixed panic, jokes, and theories

Advertisement

Despite the fact that scientists haven't found a direct link between the appearance of doomsday fish and natural disasters, viewers online treated the video like a warning sign.

"WHY SHE TOUCHING A DOOMSDAY FISH, THIS IS HOW STRANGE DISEASES GET STARTED," @koy_owens tweeted.

Tweet that reads, "WHY SHE TOUCHING A DOOMSDAY FISH, THIS IS HOW STRANGE DISEASES GET STARTED."
@koy_owens/X

Others reacted with alarm at the idea of two appearing together. "GET OUT OF THE WATER OMG!!!! two oarfish? it’s called a doomsday fish for a reason, but two?" wrote @WordsCocoon.

Advertisement
Tweet that reads, "Children helping the doom fish get back into the sea is basically fairy tale material—spirited away level wizardry—I’m fairly sure that the crisis has been already averted by the cosmic innocence of this act of simple kindness."
@samanthawillman/X

Meanwhile, humor also found its way into the discussion. @stevensongs joked, "Travis Kelce's mom started remodeling her house and suddenly two doomsday fish arrive and you're trying to tell me this is just a coincidence?"

Tweet that reads, "Just casually f*cking with an end of days omen over here. No biggie."
@0LittleLemmi0/X

Other viewers suggested more practical explanations. @XMarkzTheZpot1 speculated that environmental conditions could be involved, writing that ocean pollution might push deep-sea fish toward unfamiliar waters.

Advertisement
Tweet that reads, "I believe this is a sign that our oceans are so polluted deep sea fish are dying and possibly looking for a different habitat to live in. My guess."
@XMarkzTheZpot1/X

Redditors joined the speculation as well. u/XROOR joked that "putting it back into ocean = hitting the snooze button on the doomsday disaster."

u/purplebayleaf added, "Usually, I don't listen to fish, but these guys look like they've seen the end credits of the world."

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

“Actions mean consequences”: MAGA traveler who said her politics ruined an Ireland vacation gets lit up on social media

"And I'm not lying to you when I say it instantly went from, 'Yes, I'm American,' to, 'Well, who'd you vote for?'" 

March 10, 2026
Culture

People are making “frambled eggs”—and indecisive egg lovers call it a “game changer”

March 10, 2026
Viral Politics

MAGA influencer warns parents about Pixar’s “Hoppers,” calling it “non-biblical”

"Imagine getting this worked up about a Pixar movie."

March 10, 2026
Viral Politics

Critics say Kai Trump’s Erewhon vlog featuring Secret Service is “modern-day ‘let them eat cake'”

"It genuinely sometimes feels like they are trying to usher in a French revolution."

March 10, 2026
Viral Politics

Trump says Iran war is “very complete pretty much” but also “just the beginning”

The United States is spending about $1B a day on Iran.

March 10, 2026
Trending

Woman with AI boyfriend on TLC’s “My Strange Addiction” speaks about why she did the show

"This is why it’s 85 degrees in February."

March 10, 2026
Advertisement