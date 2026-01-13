Skip to Content
“It’s just gone”: David Letterman shares his honest, harsh opinion on the state of his old network, CBS

"Uh, kids, we’re far downstream of the midterms having any effect on this."

4:00 AM CST on January 13, 2026

david letterman on cbs news
Shutterstock/Letterman/YouTube

CBS is catching a lot of flak these days for an array of bad decisions, and David Letterman is the latest to tear the company apart.

Now that David Ellison is the Paramount Skydance CEO and Bari Weiss is the editor in chief of CBS News, we've seen CBS make some unsavory calls. From cancelling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to pulling a 60 Minutes story about the poor treatment of deported Venezuelans, it appears CBS is now working for Donald Trump.

Letterman, who hosted Late Show with David Letterman on CBS from 1992 to 2015, recently slammed the network on his YouTube channel.

“By the way, what about those idiots at CBS?” he began. “CBS News is a wreck. It’s just gone.”

Letterman went on to discuss the legacy of CBS News, specifically citing Edward R. Murrow’s radio broadcasts during World War II.

“And it was that mentality that drove the integrity of CBS News that has been trampled on, pissed on, and eviscerated by these idiots that have taken it over,” Letterman explained. “And I’m at a point now where it really is hurting my feelings, because I’m sick and tired of people saying, ‘Oh, wait till those midterms.’ Uh, kids, we’re far downstream of the midterms having any effect on this.”

Letterman on late-night hosts

In Letterman's video, he also spole about some of the current late night hosts.

“What people don’t understand is, Jimmy Kimmel single-handedly brought the people at Disney and all of those other network television owners to their knees. Jimmy Kimmel singlehandedly … made them seem and appear to be the fools they are and continues to call attention to the plight. And also Seth Meyers, he’s very good ... I’m telling you, we’re running out of places where you hear these voices. And Stephen Colbert and that franchise, adios," he explained.

“If we had a president who was a Democrat and behaved the way this Republican president is behaving, Jimmy would be attacking the Democrat president just as much as he attacks [Trump]. So, it’s not like it’s all politically driven. It’s driven by the behavior of the person in the office.”

Fans react to Letterman's video

Letterman's passionate rant about CBS made its way to the r/AnythingGoesNews and the r/entertainment subreddits. Here's what people had to say about the video...

You hate to see it.

Who is this even for?

Imagining this alt timeline.

Unprecedented times.

The end.

Jamie Jirak
Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

