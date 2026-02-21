A.J. Befumo addressed a trolling clip during a recent appearance on ConnorEatsPants’s channel.

Featured Video

The father in the popular "Costco Guys" duo revisited a moment in which he and son Big Justice gave "five big booms" to a viewer’s supposedly deceased brother.

Viewers resurfaced the clip and asked him to explain it, and A.J. finally did so on stream.

In the TikTok clip, he said, "That thing that we got trolled on with that whole, um," before the stream cut to the earlier footage: "Oh, we’re so sorry to hear about your brother that passed away. He gets five big booms. Boom.—"

Wait, who are the Costco Guys?

The "Costco Guys" are a father-son influencer duo known online as A.J. and Big Justice, A.J.'s son, whose real name is Eric. His nickname is borrowed from his dad’s previous pro wrestling persona, the American Powerchild Eric Justice.

They built a following in 2024 by making lighthearted TikTok and Instagram videos set in local stores and restaurants, especially Costco. Their content often centers on simple product reviews, chatty walk-throughs, and fun skits.

Additionally, they released original songs and developed a few recognizable catchphrases, including "We’re Costco guys” and "Meat! All meat!" and they have been turned into memes.

What the Boom Meter is and why A.J. spoke out

The resurfaced clip tied back to an especially viral trend in their content called the "Boom Meter." In one of their most-watched videos, posted on March 8, 2024, they reviewed Costco food court items and rated each one as either a boom or a doom…but all of them earned a boom from the duo. The post reached more than 31 million views and collected over 2.5 million likes, and it shaped how viewers interacted with the pair afterward.

Because of that popularity, users often asked the pair to assign "booms" to random things, people, and situations. During the ConnorEatsPants interview, the host noted, "Yeah, people have been asking about that." In the slowed-down clip, A.J. and Big Justice repeated: "Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom."

A.J. responded, "Alright. Yeah. By the way, this is the very first time I’m addressing it. […] First off, I don’t, I don’t know if that got clipped together or something." The mood stayed light, and the host even joked about wanting "five big booms" for his own memorial.

Meanwhile, TikTok commenters supplied the missing context.

One viewer wrote, "iirc the chatter asked if they could give his brother five big booms." Another added, "It's so funny all he has to say was the guy asked for the booms."

A third joked, "I’d be disappointed if I don’t get 5 big booms after I die."

