Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

A Costco with 800 apartments on top is coming to Los Angeles. Here’s what we know

"Rotisserie chicken everyday and access to an affordable pharmacy."

7:00 AM CST on January 24, 2026

Costco Warehouse store with AI-generated apartments being built above it using cranes.
Sheila Fitzgerald/Shutterstock

If you've ever wanted to live in an apartment above a Costco, you'll soon have the chance to do so in California.

Featured Video

Last fall, ground was broken on a mixed-use project in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of L.A., based on a plan to set up a Costco on the ground floor with 800 apartments above it.

Of those 800 apartments, 184 are intended to be set aside for multiple levels of low-income housing, while the rest will be "non-subsidized affordable and workforce housing, serving households around the 120% to 150% AMI levels."

"This is the first mixed-use project in the nation to have Costco as an anchor tenant, helping the project provide a strong housing-jobs-retail mix for the community," said Ben Shaoul, founder of Thrive Living, the real estate firm developing the project.

Advertisement

Los Angeles' affordable housing concerns

Los Angeles has struggled with ways to provide affordable housing amid constantly rising rents. Ballot measures addressing these issues have previously been plagued by confusion, if not outright disinformation campaigns

This particular development, however, is the result of AB 2011, the Affordable Housing and High Road Jobs Act, which went into effect in 2023.

"This is truly a game changer for us and a huge investment in the community," Brenda Ashby, an executive committee member of the Crenshaw Manor Community Association, previously told NBC Los Angeles. "We are excited to have quality groceries close to home, in addition to all of the other services Costco provides."

Advertisement

Everyone wants to live above Costco

Although building upwards and placing apartments on top of retail stores is a common practice in many cities, large retail chains are far more likely to be freestanding or part of shopping centers in Los Angeles.

That said, many across social media have expressed excitement about both more housing and the prospect of being so close to a Costco.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rachel Kiley
@rachelkiley

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Entertainment

“Delivers on the nostalgia bait”: We finally got our first look at the “He-Man: Masters of the Universe” movie

"It's a tall order, but I'm hopeful."

January 24, 2026
Culture

10 honest stories from people who left everything behind to start over—and what happened next

You only live once!

January 24, 2026
Viral Politics

Dropkick Murphys shout out Michael Fanone for wearing their shirt while confronting Jan. 6 supporter

"He was at our first DC show in ‘96."

January 23, 2026
Entertainment

“Sinners” breaks Oscar nomination record with 16, kicking off messy film discourse

The previous record was 14 nominations, shared by three films.

January 23, 2026
Trending

“As in Puck Puck???”: One of the first-ever villains on the “Real World” returns as a TikTok cook

January 23, 2026
Entertainment

“It’s so irresponsible”: Kylie Jenner’s oddly edited TikTok plugging “cutting jelly” is drawing serious criticism

"Timothée come get ha."

January 23, 2026
Advertisement