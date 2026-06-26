Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“Climate Change Gone Wrong”: Two Strangers Get Into an Altercation on an Airplane Over Temperature Control

2:30 PM CDT on June 26, 2026

Passengers Fight Over Air Vent on ZIPAIR Flight After Seat Dispute Escalates

Passengers Fight Over Air Vent on ZIPAIR Flight After Seat Dispute Escalates

|Image Credit: X/

A video shared on X shows two passengers on a ZIPAIR flight getting into a physical confrontation after arguing over an overhead air vent. In the video, a man leans over his seatmate to adjust the overhead air vent. His seatmate, who apparently didn't want the temperature to be adjusted, first slapped his hand away. The man still adjusted the vent anyway. A flight attendant can be seen trying to calm the situation.

Featured Video

The second man then attempted to switch it back. Before he could, however, the first man slapped his hand away. What followed was a tense altercation that quickly escalated into a fistfight. They did both get back in their seats, talking to the flight attendant about what had happened while speaking with the flight attendant.

Viewers Reacted After a Dispute Over an Air Vent Ended in a Fight

When flying, it is always best to be prepared and bring a jacket or a blanket if you easily get cold. The plane isn't always going to be comfortable for everyone. However, the person next to you should also be respectful of your space, which the first passenger was not.

Conversation in the comments quickly latched onto how easy it was for two strangers to escalate into violence.

"Why is violence always the first option?.....maybe try empathy and human decency..." a user lamented.

Another user said, "I swear, some people never grow up. There are some children that act better and have more awareness and maturity than some of these 'adults'. What is wrong with people??"

Several commenters said the disagreement appeared to escalate unnecessarily, while others questioned why the dispute became physical over an air vent.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video, which was shared on X.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Utah State Trooper’s Wife Sparks Debate After Posting Video of Family Trip: “Big No No”

June 26, 2026
Trending

“Get Away From Me”: Woman Repeatedly Pleads After Security Guard Slaps Her at Taco Bell

June 26, 2026
Trending

TikToker Gets Slapped After Blocking NYC Escalator to Film: “A Simple ‘Excuse Me’ Would’ve Sufficed”

June 26, 2026
Trending

“That’s A Top Grandma in the Making”: Daughter Surprises Mom With Adopted Baby

June 26, 2026
Trending

Man Defends Teen Girls After Passenger Tells Them to Be Quiet: “Talk to Me the Way You Talked to Them”

June 26, 2026
Trending

Officer Pulls Over Driver Over Loud Sound System, Then Asks to Hear It Again: “That’s Crazy, Dude”

June 26, 2026
Advertisement