“Totally bonkers”: China’s humanoid robots went from clumsy to backflipping Kung Fu masters in one year

Humanoid robots performing kung fu and backflips during China's Lunar New Year celebration stunned millions of viewers and quickly went viral online.

The fully autonomous machines, developed by Unitree Robotics, executed complex martial arts routines alongside human performers during a nationally broadcast spectacle of the Chinese Spring Festival Gala on Feb. 17, 2026.

While many praised the robots’ rapid evolution and fluid movements, the performance also sparked debate about the purpose—and implications—of increasingly humanlike machines.

Unitree Robotics maintains that the recordings are genuine and the robots truly "fully autonomous," though skeptics remain doubtful.

Unitree Spring Festival Gala Robots —a Full Release of Additional Details ?

Dozens of G1 robots achieved the world’s first fully autonomous humanoid robot cluster Kung Fu performance (with quick movement), pushing motion limits and setting multiple world firsts! H2 made striking… pic.twitter.com/MZgXEnGc2p — Unitree (@UnitreeRobotics) February 16, 2026

The new generation of Unitree's robot dance-fighters has come a long way from the jerky sparring movements performed at the 2025 celebration.

This year, the robots performed a full kung fu routine, wielding nunchucks, staffs, and katanas, while executing flawless backflips and frontflips. The synchronized routine included human martial artists who challenged the robots to choreographed battles and mirrored one another's stunts from weapon sequences to aerial feats of strength.

The robotics showcase represents one of the largest live audiences of the year, and now clips from the impressive performance are circulating all across social media.

From clunky machines to dancing, Kung Fu masters in just one year

Impressed by the robots’ fluid movements and quick reflexes, @TansuYegen wrote, “In just one year, they have evolved from robots to ‘humans.’”

@DrEricDing also posted the year-on-year comparison, warning, “Arrival of the Terminator is closer than you think. This is not AI. It aired live to millions this week.”

You can’t imagine how fast Chinese humanoid robots are evolving.



In just one year, they have evolved from robots to "humans".



2025&2026 Chinese Spring Festival Gala pic.twitter.com/McywjX6MmS — Li Zexin 李泽欣 (@XH_Lee23) February 16, 2026

Another X user who shared a clip from the 2026 Chinese New Year celebration's robot entertainment segment also pointed out how far the robots have developed in just one year.

@Tristan0x wrote: "This aired tonight to 1 billion people in China. A year ago these robots could barely wave a handkerchief, now they can do backflips and kung fu with nunchucks. Physical intelligence is the next frontier."

This aired tonight to 1 billion people in China. A year ago these robots could barely wave a handkerchief, now they can do backflips and kung fu with nunchucks. Physical intelligence is the next frontier. pic.twitter.com/xFasDuGgRx — Tristan (@Tristan0x) February 16, 2026

Is this progress, or something else?

@EveryoneHasOne4 commented, “I don't need a dancing robot. I need one that vacuums and mops, stacks/unstacks the dishwasher and cleans the bathtub.”

“I couldn’t stop laughing,” replied @Shafer1337. “This is so ridiculous. Spent billions of dollars to making dancing robots 🤣.”

@rksal01 wrote, “I still don’t understand, highest populated countries like china, what is the need of robots. Has anyone thought once they have the skill of humans, will there any work for people? Not sure where the world is heading to?”

