A video of a childfree man explaining his decision not to have children on a first date has gained traction on TikTok. He said he’s encountered women who treat their children like “flesh puppies” rather than actual kids.

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@brinedevil posted a TikTok on June 30, 2026, that has garnered hundreds of thousands of views. As of publication, the TikTok about wanting to live a ‘childfree’ lifestyle had reached 769,000 views, with the number continuing to climb.

His comments were based on a first date he had with a woman several years ago. The two were waiting for their food when she brought up having children. She wondered what their future children would look like, prompting him to explain his decision not to have kids.

@brinedevil Dating as a childfree man is often a Sisyphean task of finding a rare person you vibe with only to realize they want kids, then dealing with the emotional labor of them guilting or criticizing you for that choice ♬ original sound - ??????

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Since it was their first date, he clarified that he was childfree—meaning he didn’t want children. She asked him to elaborate, and he listed several reasons behind his decision. Those included the time and effort involved, the cost of raising a child and balancing work with parenthood.

He said parenting itself was a full-time job and that balancing it with a day job would be taxing. After hearing him out, his date said she felt his decision was selfish and reflected a stereotypical view of his role as a man.

The man found her perspective fascinating and respected it. But his response to that comment was an astute observation of women with kids he’s occasionally met in the past. He claimed that some women he had encountered treated their children like “flesh puppies.”

The content creator explained, “They just want a little pet human, and…they want to be abandoned or left alone in parenting.” He added that he believed some women expected fathers to primarily provide financial support after the child was born.

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Some TikTokers agreed with his views but criticized the “flesh puppy” remark

Lastly, he commented on the aforementioned scenario and called it a miserable ordeal for both the woman and him. He told viewers that if he became a father, he would want to be fully involved in parenting rather than leaving the responsibility to the child's mother.

Ultimately, he said he felt some people, regardless of gender, took parenthood lightly and did not view it as a lifelong commitment. He said the discussion offered an interesting perspective, though he characterized the attitudes he described as “frivolous.”

Image Credit: TikTok | @brinedevil

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In the comments of the viral video, followers and fellow TikTokers mostly agreed with the man. Some commenters said people who choose not to have children may take the responsibilities of parenthood more seriously than some parents do.

Many commenters agreed with his overall point but criticized his use of the phrase “flesh puppies.” One such user mentioned, “I agree with you; however, if I ever hear the term ‘flesh puppy’ ever again, I will claw my eardrums out.”



The article above reflects @brinedevil's account and opinions shared on TikTok. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video and does not take a position on choosing to have children or remain childfree.