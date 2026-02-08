Pop sensation Chappell Roan has finally made her way to Fortnite — after her own insistence.

Featured Video

Last year, in an interview on BBC Radio 1, Roan directly appealed to the developers, saying: "Please, give me a skin, please." She then went on to add that her idea of a "really good night" is playing Fortnite.

Chappell Roan asking for a Fortnite skin on a BBC Radio interview, and then getting one is so iconic I love her so much pic.twitter.com/osYU0PvoUo — The Littlest Snail (@SnailFortnite) February 5, 2026

Fortunately, her begging didn't fall on deaf ears, as it was announced earlier this week that, as part of Fortnite Festival's Season 13's Icon.

Advertisement

As the people behind Fortnite's social media said in the TikTok comment section of the interview, "her wish" was their "command."

What is the Chappell Roan skin like?

The result? A skin with multiple outfits. One outfit, dubbed "Roan of Arc," is inspired by her 2024 VMAs performance, while the Chappell Roan Outfit acts as a more universal look for the star, both in pink and as an unlockable red.

Advertisement

Epic Games

She even has a Pink Pony Sidekick because, well, of course she does. The skin's weapon of choice is the Clandestine Roanblade.

"Pink Pony Club" is also being added to Jam Tracks, along with "Good Luck, Babe!", "HOT TO GO!", and "The Giver."

Epic Games

Advertisement

As well as having a traversal Femininomenon Emote, the skin also has the ability to do the Pink Pony Star Back Bling, which Epic's press release describes as a "reactive Back Bling that flips from pink to red when music plays."

Epic Games

The trailer surprised and delighted fans

The hype for the collab was loud. Even the trailer for the Chappell Roan skin caused a lot of buzz, given its creativity. From stop-motion to embroidery to anime-style graphics, you wouldn't think it was for Fortnite.

Advertisement

X user @eveleniii took it a step further, saying: "Why can I find no info on the artists involved in this animation!!! its so cool!!! I want their whole art department alphabetised, give them the credit they deserve."

It was directed by Raman Djafari for the studio BLINKINK, which has previously worked on high-profile campaigns like the BBC's Euro 2025 animation.

As Creative Bloq writer Joe Foley puts it, "it’s refreshing to see a game developer opt for such authentic and raw artwork for a trailer."

Advertisement

Fortnite pandemonium

The skin has only been released for a short time, and it is already causing chaos online.

having way too much fun killing people as chappell roan pic.twitter.com/zVAI398sn0 — ✷ (@saintscain) February 6, 2026

From mass murder sprees to what appears to be a Chappell Roan-ran search and rescue operation, it's clear that gamers are having a lot of fun with the skin.

Advertisement

In the past, Roan has proven herself to be a real gamer girl. She's previously begged EA to let her bring 'Pink Pony Club' to Sims 4 — even offering to sing the song in Simlish — but the developers, sadly, didn't take her up on the offer.

No bc why did Sims 3 have a Katy Perry pack but Sims 4 doesn’t want Chappell Roan, hello??? https://t.co/Djt0JQsAyz — ???‍⬛?? (@SeafoamCozy) February 5, 2026

But if begging works, maybe there's a chance they'll bring Roan to Sims as well — because if Katy Perry can do it, why can't she?

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

