Tech

Chappell Roan arrives in Fortnite after asking to be featured: “Give me a skin, please”

"Pink Pony Club" came to Fortnite.

10:00 AM CST on February 8, 2026

chappell roan in fortnite
Epic Games

Pop sensation Chappell Roan has finally made her way to Fortnite — after her own insistence.

Last year, in an interview on BBC Radio 1, Roan directly appealed to the developers, saying: "Please, give me a skin, please." She then went on to add that her idea of a "really good night" is playing Fortnite.

Fortunately, her begging didn't fall on deaf ears, as it was announced earlier this week that, as part of Fortnite Festival's Season 13's Icon.

As the people behind Fortnite's social media said in the TikTok comment section of the interview, "her wish" was their "command."

Fortnite Officialher wish was our command
@fortnite/TikTok

What is the Chappell Roan skin like?

The result? A skin with multiple outfits. One outfit, dubbed "Roan of Arc," is inspired by her 2024 VMAs performance, while the Chappell Roan Outfit acts as a more universal look for the star, both in pink and as an unlockable red.

chappell roan NPC with the title "Roan of Arc"
Epic Games

She even has a Pink Pony Sidekick because, well, of course she does. The skin's weapon of choice is the Clandestine Roanblade.

"Pink Pony Club" is also being added to Jam Tracks, along with "Good Luck, Babe!", "HOT TO GO!", and "The Giver."

chappell roan albums and emotes
Epic Games
As well as having a traversal Femininomenon Emote, the skin also has the ability to do the Pink Pony Star Back Bling, which Epic's press release describes as a "reactive Back Bling that flips from pink to red when music plays."

chappell roan NPC with a pink backpack
Epic Games

The trailer surprised and delighted fans

The hype for the collab was loud. Even the trailer for the Chappell Roan skin caused a lot of buzz, given its creativity. From stop-motion to embroidery to anime-style graphics, you wouldn't think it was for Fortnite.

X user @eveleniii took it a step further, saying: "Why can I find no info on the artists involved in this animation!!! its so cool!!! I want their whole art department alphabetised, give them the credit they deserve."

It was directed by Raman Djafari for the studio BLINKINK, which has previously worked on high-profile campaigns like the BBC's Euro 2025 animation.

As Creative Bloq writer Joe Foley puts it, "it’s refreshing to see a game developer opt for such authentic and raw artwork for a trailer."

Fortnite pandemonium

The skin has only been released for a short time, and it is already causing chaos online.

From mass murder sprees to what appears to be a Chappell Roan-ran search and rescue operation, it's clear that gamers are having a lot of fun with the skin.

@kristymor

POV: You get knocked and Chappell Roan from another team saves you ?? #fortnite #chappellroan @chappell roan

♬ Pink Pony Club - Chappell Roan

In the past, Roan has proven herself to be a real gamer girl. She's previously begged EA to let her bring 'Pink Pony Club' to Sims 4 — even offering to sing the song in Simlish — but the developers, sadly, didn't take her up on the offer.

But if begging works, maybe there's a chance they'll bring Roan to Sims as well — because if Katy Perry can do it, why can't she?

Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

