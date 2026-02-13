Skip to Content
“Recession indicator”: The 2026 economy is so bad, candy hearts are giving financial advice

"They’re giving advice on how to survive a recession."

6:30 AM CST on February 13, 2026

candy hearts with messages like "buy in bulk" and "cook for two"
@jaylyinn/TikTok/Shutterstock/@666lovebug/TikTok

Sweethearts, the candy hearts with messages company, is leaning into recession indicator memes with its 2026 batch. Phrases like "split rent" and "buy in bulk" feature on many of the hearts this year in another sign that the economy is bad, regardless of what the White House might claim.

Featured Video

People on TikTok have noticed, but aren't sure how to feel.

Financial advice from Sweethearts

Every year, Sweethearts, owned by the Sprangler Candy Company, releases a new batch of edible hearts for Valentine's Day—some with new messages meant to reflect the times. The vibe in 2026 is, apparently, poverty.

This is a recession indicator if there ever was one.

"Sweethearts has always evolved with the times by staying aware of current dating trends and relationships—and being practical is having a moment," said Sprangler's Vice President of Marketing Evan Brock in a press release.

"That's why some of the messages on our Sweethearts candies aren't just about finding love the old-fashioned way this year."

The new hearts feature phrases like "share logn," "car pool," and "cook for 2" in addition to classics like "I luv you." One even says "joint taxes," referring to tax benefits enjoyed by married couples.

It doesn't exactly warm the heart as much as "my hero" or "ur cute," but Sweethearts isn't wrong about 2026 dating trends. According to Consumer Affairs, 78 percent of Gen Z rated financial responsibility as an important factor in choosing a romantic partner.

In 2025, young folks started to revive the term "lavender marriage" to refer to marrying platonic friends just to save money.

"Sometimes love has tangible benefits"

TikTok started to notice the new Sweethearts theme back in January. Multiple videos poured out the candies to show followers the 2026 messages, often asking the company what exactly is going on.

@jen.chid

Sweethearts Valentine’s Day candy…who was in charge of coming up with the new sayings on them and who actually approved them? They absolutely MUST be messing with us! ? #sweethearts #conversationhearts #candy #valentinesday #wtf?

♬ original sound - jenchid

Early in the year, @jen.chid inquired, "who was in charge of coming up with the new sayings on them, and who actually approved them? They absolutely MUST be messing with us!"

TikTok video showing the 2026 Sweethearts messages.
@jaylyinn/TikTok
"Sweethearts, what you got going on here?" said @jaylyinn, especially about the "joint taxes" heart.

TikToker @dra_sin pinged Sweethearts with the question on many people's minds, writing, "Are we in a recession?!?"

TikTok comment reading "sometimes love has tangible benefits too" and reply.
@dra_sin/TikTok

The Sweethearts account didn't answer that, but commented, "Sometimes love has tangible benefits too."

Other commenters definitely think the answer is "yes."

TikTok comments including one reading "Stop they’re giving advice on how to survive a recession"
@666lovebug/TikTok

"THIS IS THE BIGGEST RECESSION INDICATOR BRUH," wrote @blurrycheetoss.

"Stop they’re giving advice on how to survive a recession," said @swaggysocksbro.

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

