Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

BuzzBallz is auctioning off a $35k engagement ring that looks like one of its canned cocktails

"You may need to get your partner into rehab."

4:00 AM CST on January 26, 2026

buzzballz engagement ring
PJ McDonnell/Shutterstock/@elenanisonoff/X/BuzzBallz

BuzzBallz is taking the idea of a novelty engagement ring to a whole new level as part of a new product launch.

Featured Video

On Wednesday, the company announced that it's preparing to auction off a 9-carat diamond engagement ring designed to look like one of its signature canned cocktails, the new Pink Lemonsqueezy.

It's round, squat, and pink with a silver band for your finger as well as one on top of the ring to mimic the rim of a can. It also just straight-up says "BuzzBallz" across one side. Oh, and it's valued at $35,000.

"Every main squeeze deserves the best and at BuzzBallz, 'the best' means going bigger and brighter than anyone asked for," Jess Scheerhorn, Vice President of BuzzBallz, said in a press release. "We couldn't resist giving Pink Lemonsqueezy a launch that lives up to BuzzBallz' over-the-top vibe, from the ring's pink hue and iconic round shape to an unforgettable moment only a true BuzzBallz power couple could pull off."

Advertisement

Where to get a BuzzBallz engagement ring

Unfortunately for all the extreme BuzzBallz enthusiasts out there, it seems as if there's only going to be one of these babies on the market. The brand plans to put the ring up for auction on February 3 with a starting price of just $2.14—clearly a nod to Valentine's Day looming just around the corner.

BuzzBallz

The auction will run through the morning of February 10 and the ring will ship to one lucky winner by February 13, with proceeds going to an as-of-yet-to-be-named charity.

Advertisement

Social media reacts to the ring

Naturally, the response online is somewhat split between people who think this is the most absurd thing they've seen in a minute and those who would do anything to have it for themselves—although truthfully, there seems to be a lot of overlap between those two camps.

"God, it’s me. I’ve seen what you’ve done for others."

Advertisement

"if you get proposed to with a buzzballz-shaped ring you may need to get your partner into rehab."

"What's wrong babe? You've barely shown off your Buzzballz engagement ring to all your friends on insta!"

Advertisement

"If I ever have a spare $35k i wont tell anyone, but there will be signs."

"I better see some Gen X couple having a buzzball themed wedding in a few months"

Advertisement

Whether the ring actually goes for $35,000 remains to be seen, but if someone actually proposes to their significant other with the BuzzBallz engagement ring, they better catch the response on video. We're all waiting!

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rachel Kiley
@rachelkiley

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Memes

“I got like hella money” has fully taken over as TikTok’s new favorite phrase—now the backlash has begun

The original beatbox now clocks in at over 40 million views on TikTok.

January 26, 2026
Trending

People are deleting TikTok because of its new privacy policy and ownership. Are they right to?

Did TikTok’s ownership change quietly reshape how the app handles personal data?

January 25, 2026
Trending

“Dystopian AF”: Buy now, pay later for rent is being tested. Folks are alarmed

Welcome to the financialization of everything.

January 25, 2026
Viral Politics

Joe Rogan suggests Trump is using ICE to distract from the Epstein Files: “They said they released them, but what did they release?”

"Welcome to reality, Joe," one wrote.

January 25, 2026
Trending

People are sharing the best iShowSpeed clips in honor of his hitting 50M subscribers

"What just happened to my lips?"

January 25, 2026
Trending

Pets surfing down the stairs are wowing online audiences. Do viewers know they aren’t real?

AI has slithered itself into everything, but our animal videos? That's a step too far.

January 25, 2026
Advertisement