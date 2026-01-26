BuzzBallz is auctioning off a $35k engagement ring that looks like one of its canned cocktails

BuzzBallz is taking the idea of a novelty engagement ring to a whole new level as part of a new product launch.

On Wednesday, the company announced that it's preparing to auction off a 9-carat diamond engagement ring designed to look like one of its signature canned cocktails, the new Pink Lemonsqueezy.

It's round, squat, and pink with a silver band for your finger as well as one on top of the ring to mimic the rim of a can. It also just straight-up says "BuzzBallz" across one side. Oh, and it's valued at $35,000.

"Every main squeeze deserves the best and at BuzzBallz, 'the best' means going bigger and brighter than anyone asked for," Jess Scheerhorn, Vice President of BuzzBallz, said in a press release. "We couldn't resist giving Pink Lemonsqueezy a launch that lives up to BuzzBallz' over-the-top vibe, from the ring's pink hue and iconic round shape to an unforgettable moment only a true BuzzBallz power couple could pull off."

Where to get a BuzzBallz engagement ring

Unfortunately for all the extreme BuzzBallz enthusiasts out there, it seems as if there's only going to be one of these babies on the market. The brand plans to put the ring up for auction on February 3 with a starting price of just $2.14—clearly a nod to Valentine's Day looming just around the corner.

The auction will run through the morning of February 10 and the ring will ship to one lucky winner by February 13, with proceeds going to an as-of-yet-to-be-named charity.

Social media reacts to the ring

Naturally, the response online is somewhat split between people who think this is the most absurd thing they've seen in a minute and those who would do anything to have it for themselves—although truthfully, there seems to be a lot of overlap between those two camps.

God, it’s me. I’ve seen what you’ve done for others. https://t.co/NGuRkl9fqf — Fake (@bastardfemcel) January 23, 2026

if you get proposed to with a buzzballz shaped ring you may need to get your partner into rehab https://t.co/P7t37JEmeh — ☆get lit (@getlitlee) January 23, 2026

What's wrong babe? You've barely shown off your Buzzballz engagement ring to all your friends on insta! https://t.co/c86gsJeFcM — Adam (❤️????) (@ZeroEmerald) January 23, 2026

if i ever have a spare $35k i wont tell anyone but there will be signs https://t.co/nGvndt05S4 — Elena Nisonoff (@elenanisonoff) January 23, 2026

I better see some Gen X couple having a buzzball themed wedding in a few months https://t.co/OK329qNWWd — 5 star bitch ⋰˚☆ (@whaledang) January 22, 2026

Whether the ring actually goes for $35,000 remains to be seen, but if someone actually proposes to their significant other with the BuzzBallz engagement ring, they better catch the response on video. We're all waiting!

