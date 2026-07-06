‘We’ve Lost Our Way’: A Video of Burger King’s $16 Combo Has People Posting What Fast Food Used to Cost

Burger King’s $16 Combo has apparently surprised the internet. The video featuring the price of a few combos at the popular fast-food establishment has sparked a buzz online. Many were prompted to share cost comparisons from years ago.

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The video’s origin is unconfirmed, but it was shared by @ClownWorld on X and has gained over 92,000 views. According to the video, which appeared to be recorded inside a Burger King location, a single sandwich/burger started at $7.59 and climbed to $12.99, which is nearly $13 for a single burger.

However, things got pricier when a combo of fries and a Dr. Pepper, Sprite, or Coca-Cola was added to the popular fast food. The outlet offers a wide range of combos like the Bacon King, Spicy/Classic Royal Crispy, Original Sandwich, and Whopper Jr.

A Burger King combo is now pushing $16.



People could probably stomach the higher prices if the food had actually gotten better. Instead, portions have shrunk, quality has dropped, and somehow we’re paying more than ever for drive-thru food.



At some point, fast food forgot why… pic.twitter.com/wMEJHFsyHS — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) July 6, 2026

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The one combo highlighted by the verified account was the cost of a Texas Double Whopper combo, priced at almost $16. The burger consisted of two patties, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and more.

Along with the price, the account also commented on the overall quality of the food. In the caption of the X post, they pointed out, “The portions have shrunk, quality has dropped, and somehow, we’re paying more than ever for drive-thru food.”

Lastly, the account noted, “At some point, Fast Food forgot why people went there in the first place…” Many users resonated with this particular comment.

Many Users Said Burger King's $16 Combo was Not Worth the Price

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Many users didn’t think Burger King’s $16 Combo apparently isn’t worth the price. Moreover, many commented on the overall quality of the food, something the verified account also pointed out.

A user attached a picture of a meal at Burger King that started at 39 cents and at the most cost nearly $3. The individual did not reveal the year, but said, “We’ve lost our way…” But was the food equally good back then?

Well, according to another user, it wasn’t the best. The individual said, “I haven’t had any Burger King food in over 12 years. I can’t imagine how bad it’s gotten by now, quality-wise.”

I’ll never forget what was taken from me pic.twitter.com/AkZQNpfIBH — WadeSpatterson (@WadeJohnnSpat) July 6, 2026

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The account had also pointed out the affordability of fast food, which a user particularly commented on. The individual noted, “Fast food is supposed to be an affordable alternative…”

Others defended the price increase, pointing to rising industry costs.

A person explained, “You don’t get it…all the costs have risen so much for the industry, they are making very little or losing money in many cases.” The same user added, “Labor and cost of goods have gone through the roof.”

The details above are a reflection of the video shared by @ClownWorld on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.