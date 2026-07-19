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‘What Evil Scientist Dreams Up This Stuff?’ A Viral X Post About Burger King’s Ingredient Counts Has the Comment Section Going

5:02 PM CDT on July 19, 2026

Burger King Ingredients

A Viral Video About Burger King’s Menu Has X Debating What’s Actually in Fast Food.

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An X post shared by @WallStreetApes went viral after claiming Burger King's menu items contain more ingredients than customers typically see disclosed. The clip prompted thousands of users to debate fast food and transparency with processed ingredients.

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According to the post, Burger King’s Whopper contains 85 ingredients while its Royal Chicken Spicy Sandwich contains 120. fusing to disclose them — though Burger King publishes ingredient information through its online nutrition and allergen guides.

In the clip, the narrator scrolls through what appears to be Burger King’s ingredient information while pointing out additives found throughout the menu. The video claims the Whopper contains multiple seed oils, preservatives, processed sugars, and dough conditioners. It also highlights ingredients such as potassium iodate, mono- and diglycerides, silicone dioxide, and dimethylpolysiloxane, suggesting they may contribute to inflammation or digestive issues. These ingredients are approved for use by the FDA, though the video does not note this.

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The narrator then shifts attention to Burger King’s Royal Chicken Spicy Sandwich, claiming it contains even more ingredients than the Whopper. According to the video, the sandwich includes multiple dough conditioners, processed breading, several sauces, and numerous additives spread across the bun, chicken, and condiments.

Toward the end of the clip, the narrator argues that consumers often don’t realize how processed many fast-food menu items are until they see complete ingredient lists.

The post quickly spread across X, where many viewers said they weren’t surprised by the claims. “We’ve known the food is very unhealthy for decades now,” one commenter wrote. Another user argued that the issue extends beyond one fast-food chain, writing, “Can’t just pick on Burger King there are so many more then move to grocery items it’s ridiculous.”

Others questioned why restaurants couldn’t offer healthier alternatives. “Why don’t they just make a burger that’s healthy rather than ones that harm people?” another person asked.

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A user even wrote, “Ever since I realised maybe 35 - 40 years ago that the 'meat' they have in their burgers can't possibly be what they claim, I haven't been into any fast food joint, on those rare occasions I fancy a burger, I make my own.” Meanwhile, another pointed out, “HOW can there be so many ingredients? What evil scientist dreams up this stuff?”

Burger King publishes ingredient information through its online nutrition and allergen guides, where customers can review the ingredients used in its menu items. Like other major fast-food chains, the company uses ingredients approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, though some additives referenced in the video are regulated differently in other countries.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the ingredient counts or health claims made in the video. The article's reference to Burger King's publicly available ingredient information is drawn from the company's online nutrition guide.

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Vanshika

Vanshika is an entertainment and internet culture writer with over four years of experience covering Hollywood, and K-pop and internet trends. She enjoys unpacking the stories behind celebrity culture and reviewing the next screen obsession. Off the clock, she’s either buried in a book or convincing her dog they’re the main character.

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