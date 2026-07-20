Redditors were left bewildered after a bride sent out messages to her bridesmaids, but didn’t get a response from them. In the detailed note, she informed them to pay for their own dresses, makeup, shoes, and hair.

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The popular SubReddit ‘Bridezillas’ featured a story by @springflowers2016 that has Redditors stumped. According to an image shared by the user, the bride had sent out a message on a group chat with her bridesmaids.

Apparently, this message was written and edited three times out of fear of sounding “mean” before it was sent. But it didn’t receive a response from any of them, according to the Redditor. The bride’s intent was for everyone to be on the same page before the wedding day.

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But there were other details included in her message apart from her intentions. First, they would shop for dresses as a group either in December or January. The user did not specify a year; that particular detail is unconfirmed.

Next, the bride communicated covering the costs of their ensembles. She sternly informed them that each bridesmaid was supposed to cover their own costs. These costs included the dress, hair, makeup, and shoes.

Other instructions included an invitation to pay for their own flower bouquets, which the bride was personally taking responsibility for with a florist. Lastly, she shared a “non-negotiable” list of the people who were walking down the aisle before her.

She concluded her lengthy message with a clarification about her intention. The bride mentioned that although she might have come across as a total ‘bridezilla,’ she doesn’t mean to be. She merely wanted everyone to be well-informed and on the same page.

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Redditors Were Left Bewildered at The Message

Redditors were left bewildered over the woman’s doubts about not getting a response back. Some commended her for at least sharing the text sooner rather than later.

An individual noted, “At least she put her cards on the table with enough time for whoever wants to back out…” Another wondered if it was typical for the bridesmaids to cover their expenses when it came to the things listed by her in the message.

This sparked mixed responses from Redditors. While some claimed it was normal, others mentioned that it depended entirely on the bride.

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Similarly, the comment sections were filled with mixed reactions. While some empathized with the bride and resonated with her feelings, not everyone agreed with it.

Editor's Note: The details from this story are a reflection of the text image shared by @springflowers2016 via Bridezilla's on Reddit. The Daily Dot was unable to verify these claims.