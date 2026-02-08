Brendan Fraser has had a long-awaited career resurgence over the past few years after returning to the big screen with his leading role in The Whale. Audiences welcomed him back with open arms and were dying to know what the beloved actor is like these days.

Now, he's back in Rental Family and doing press for the movie. In an interview with IGN, Fraser revealed that he was a bit of a gamer in an interview that went viral, for rather relatable reasons.

Brendan Fraser admitted he was stuck in Breath of the Wild

During a conversation with IGN, Fraser revealed that he had been playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, he didn’t frame himself as a master adventurer roaming Hyrule with ease. Instead, he described hitting a wall with which many players commiserated immediately.

"I'm still stuck on Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and I want to know how to get better weapons without getting my a** kicked by all the Lynels," he said. Before the IGN interviewer could recommend going on the website, he added, "I mean, without cheating and going and looking up, you know."

He also complained that the game never gave him enough bomb flowers, because apparently, destruction mattered to his playstyle.

"And there's not enough bomb flowers," Fraser grumbled. "'Cause that's a game where you gotta blow stuff up if you really want to get ahead."

Fans bonded over Fraser’s very real gamer frustration

Once the interview circulated on TikTok, commenters rushed in with their own confessions. Many people admitted they shared Fraser’s fear of Lynels, even years after release. One commenter joked, "I just know he plays Pokémon with attack moves instead of any status moves as he should. 😌"

Meanwhile, others defended him passionately. "Y’all better not be coming for Brendan Fraser for his bomb flower comment!" one TikToker wrote. Another viewer focused on the interview tone instead. "Brendan being so genuine here and the interviewer acting seemingly inauthentic and dismissive of Brendan’s comment of being a member just landed wrong to me," they noted.

One commenter tried to be helpful and offered tips for improved weapons and stats, saying, "the answer is to grind the side missions, you’ll get better weapons. Also check the stable check points."

Still, the Lynels remained the true villain of the discussion. "HES SO REAL FOR THAT because I have beaten both games and I refuse to fight those damn lynols," one commenter admitted. Another added, "I FEEL YOU BRO, I started Stardew Valley because I couldn’t handle the Lynels anymore."

