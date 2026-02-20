Men are proudly eating “boy kibble,” their ultra-bland ultra-protein answer to “girl dinner”

Looking to eat healthy, but don't know where to start? The gym bros of TikTok have an offer you can't refuse.

It's called "boy kibble": bowls of plain ground meat and rice designed for maximum protein with minimal effort (or flavor), and it's their counterpart to "girl dinner."

What is "boy kibble?" and "girl dinner?"

Piggybacking on the popularity of the "girl dinner"—a low-effort meal of whatever snacks and bites can be found around the house, often cheeses, meats, pickles, vegetables, etc.—"boy kibble" is its own dinner trend: a very simple, high-protein meal.

The meal is, in most cases, a ground meat over rice, with the insinuation that there is little to no seasoning. And, of course, it bears a strong resemblance to dog food.

Despite how it looks, the meal is being promoted on TikTok as an easy way to eat healthy.

"There's a reason it's called boy kibble. One cup of rice and some sort of a meat," creator Jackson Hadley (@jackson.hadley) said. "You don't have to overthink this. Just find one thing you like to eat and eat it all the time."

"We are not the same"

The "boy kibble" trend began in late 2025, with users like @thequadfather03 and Hadley creating popular content promoting the effectiveness of "boy kibble" as a way to pack protein into their diets and not overthink their choices.

But it's also gained attention as a men's version of the "girl dinner," highlighting how men's and women's dinner priorities are different: that women appreciate a dinner that feels lighter, tastier, and more varied, while men enjoy a simple, bland, protein-heavy dining experience.

"Y'all may have girl dinner, but I got boy kibble," @thequadfather03 said in his video. "It's 8 p.m., and I'm 'raw-dogging' some 93/7 ground beef. We're not the same."

Fans say "boy kibble" makes dieting easier; critics wonder why skip seasoning entirely

Most comments on the boy kibble videos are in support of the trend for its effectiveness and superiority over girl dinners.

"I've eaten the same 3 meals for like 6 months straight. No snacks. Went from 265 to 180." One comment read.

"Girl dinner is whatever salted stuff you got in the fridge. This is a MEAL," another added.

Still, a small but vocal minority of the commenters found boy kibble generally unappealing.

"No limes, paprika, oregano? Even a taste of table salt for hydration?" One commenter asked.

"Seasoning doesn't affect macros. Worse tasting food isn't better for you," read another.

Another comment read, "a bowl of white rice and ground beef at 8pm+ hits different 😩"

Critics and girl dinner devotees aside, the power of boy kibble is real.

