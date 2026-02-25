Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“Legend”: New Yorker turns local news street interview during blizzard into private equity hate storm

"Say the quiet part out loud on live TV and suddenly the interview is over."

3:00 PM CST on February 25, 2026

street interview in blizzard private equity
NBC New York

A street interview with a man committed to staying on message went viral after the reporter tried to obscure his anti-private equity stance. The NBC interviewer attempted to ask him uncontroversial questions about the recent snowstorm that blanketed parts of New York and New Jersey, but he had housing on his mind.

Featured Video

Those who agree that private equity firms are fueling the U.S. housing crisis are in love.

How to turn an interview into a statement

On Monday, NBC 4 New York sent out its reporters to interview locals on how they were feeling about the latest blizzard. One member of the team singled out a bearded man who kept turning the conversation toward another topic.

Advertisement

"There's still people out in doorways looking for shelter, and I think a lot of people think this is why we shouldn't allow hedge funds to own residential property," he said.

The reporter pulled the mic away almost immediately after she heard "hedge funds." She then attempted to redirect the man to talk about 1990s nostalgia, but the hedge fund hater brought it right back around.

"Yeah, it was much more snow, colder winters, and again, private equity didn't own so much of the housing stock in America."

Advertisement

Again, the reporter retracted the mic at "private equity," but viewers of the viral clip can still hear him as the interview comes to an abrupt end.

The private equity housing takeover

The housing crisis in the U.S. has become one of the main drivers of financial insecurity among average residents. A 2023 Up for Growth report found that the country was short nearly four million housing units in 2021—more than double the deficit in 2012.

A December 2025 report in The Atlantic highlighted the role of private equity firms in this crisis, noting that hedge funds and the like own around 20 percent of the housing in some communities. This impacts majority Black communities more than any other.

Advertisement

These firms might not be the only reason why the average Manhattan one-bedroom apartment is $5,200 per month, but many experts agree they are exacerbating the problem. This trend, meanwhile, impacts other political issues.

"At the neighborhood level, when more than half of the properties are owned by outside investors—when you’ve now flipped that neighborhood from being primarily homeowner driven to investor driven—that matters, because homeowners behave very differently, politically and otherwise," explained Lincoln Institute President George McCarthy.

"Chef's kiss"

While yet unidentified, the online left is cheering the bearded housing guy for pushing his message against private equity despite the best efforts of corporate news media.

Advertisement

"Did anyone else catch the clip on NBC4 today of a guy in Washington Heights being asked how he felt about snow cleanup and being like well actually the f*cking disgusting mess we have to clean up is private equity owning everything and making it horrible," wrote @rachelmillman on X.

Tweet reading "yeah snow, its great anyways private equity firms owning housing is really bad! -legend"
@wolfygangg/X

User @wolfygangg summarized the clip, writing, "yeah snow, its great anyways private equity firms owning housing is really bad" before signing the man off as "legend."

"His retort of 'mmm nnyeahhh,' giving her just enough of the drivel she is wanting out of him to get the mic back, then immediately coming back with the counter punch towards private equity is chefs kiss," said Redditor u/Level_Improvement532.

Advertisement

Others had thoughts on the actions of the reporter.

"Say the quiet part out loud on live TV, and suddenly the interview is over," noted economics analyst Brian Allen. "Funny how 'free speech' disappears the moment you blame the people actually cashing the checks."

Meanwhile, Senator Elizabeth Warren used the opportunity to promote a Democrat-backed bill to "stop private equity's housing takeover."

Advertisement
Elizabeth Warren tweet reading "Democrats dropped a bill TODAY to stop private equity's housing takeover. Let's get this done."
@SenWarren/X

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

“Winning isn’t all that”: Alysa Liu quotes are taking over social feeds and inspiring a new generation

"I actually wouldn't tell my younger self a thing, 'cause she's gonna figure out herself. I don't want to change anything."

February 25, 2026
Trending

“This cannot be real”: Froyo shop bombarded with trolling comments over Charlie Kirk cups

People are debating whether it's a sincere tribute or deliberate rage bait.

February 25, 2026
Viral Politics

Erika Kirk’s facial expressions became a talking point during the State of the Union: “You’d have no idea she was even his wife”

"I know people who have mourned their pets more than she did her husband."

February 25, 2026
Entertainment

Netflix’s changes to the SAG Awards raise questions, including renaming it the “Actor Awards”

"I really object and find it remarkably offensive."

February 25, 2026
Trending

Subway quietly axes free fourth sub deal months after relaunch and loyal customers are calling it “downright abusive”

"After the five-dollar sub shift, this feels familiar."

February 25, 2026
Trending

“Y’all are insane”: NYPD showed up to a snowball fight, made themselves the problem, then launched a criminal investigation

"Why were they even trying to stop it?"

February 25, 2026
Advertisement