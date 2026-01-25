Ben Solo fans continue fighting for the movie that never was

Back in October, Adam Driver revealed he spent two years developing a Star Wars movie about Ben Solo called The Hunt For Ben Solo with Steven Soderbergh. Driver said he "was interested in doing another Star Wars," and while Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy was on board with the idea, the higher-ups at Disney shut it down.

"We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman, and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that," Driver told AP News.

Driver's interview left the Internet in shambles, with fans immediately taking extreme measures to try to get the movie made. Fans began buying out plane banners, billboards, and even posted "missing" flyers outside Disney executives’ homes.

It's been a few months since the news broke, and the fans are continuing to fight. At the beginning of January, fans paid for new billboards in Times Square.

"May 2026 renew hope in the galaxy and bring him home," the billboard read with #thehuntforbensolo and savebensolo.com. You can view it in the post below:

New look at THE HUNT FOR BEN SOLO billboard in Times Square today



Photo/video credit: @rebeccaseal

Billboard credit: Brianna Johns (@vividlittlevox) pic.twitter.com/yEXhzcW7TX — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) January 5, 2026

Fans keep fighting for Ben

"Avid" Star Wars Brianna Johns spoke to IGN about the fan campaign, explaining that their cause has a few hundred active fans on its Discord server.

John insisted that “the desire for this film’s fruition is alive and well, fandom-wide.” She said that over 7,100 people have signed the petition on Change.org since October

“The news was the catalyst for my missing posters and why I plastered them around LA,” Johns explained. “Since then, they’ve been seen all around the world.”

“Ben's disappearance not only left a hole in the hearts of Star Wars fans everywhere, it also tore through the very fabric of the franchise,” she continued. “The Hunt For Ben Solo reignited a spark within us all and brought us together, a momentous occasion for a fandom typically at odds. Now, fans of all ages from around the globe have mobilized for a common goal: to bring Ben home and continue his saga."

Lucasfilm

“Why will we succeed? We're passionate and resolute; we plan to be so good they can’t ignore us," she added. "What’s more, Disney already spent $3 million on the film’s script and plans to spend $24 billion on content for this year. We hope our actions will inspire them to open their imaginations and wallets the same way we have. We know what we’re asking, the cost of a film of this size to go into production and the marketing and distribution that come after. We believe if we can prove the demand is there, they will reconsider. That’s our hope. And isn’t hope what Star Wars is all about?"

“The Hunt For Ben Solo Fan Campaign is prepared to go the distance for this film to be made," Johns continues. "I purchased two billboards at the start of the year to show the fans are still here and we’re just getting started. We’ve got creativity, money, and time. (We'd love to spend that money on movie tickets.) Our goal at the end of the day? Kicking back with buckets of popcorn as we watch The Hunt For Ben Solo in theaters. Honestly, we don't think that's too much to ask.”

There's a spark of hope

It was recently revealed that Kathleen Kennedy would be stepping down from her role as the president of Lucasfilm after 14 years. During her exit interview with Deadline, she left fans with a glimmer of hope about The Hunt for Ben Solo.

“Steve Soderbergh and Adam Driver turned in a script written by Scott Burns. It was just great. Anything’s a possibility if somebody’s willing to take a risk," she said.

While this isn't extremely promising, it does have fans hoping for the best.

welp… better than “cancelled” right? — Lu (@heybuddyspacemn) January 16, 2026

It's up to Dave now.

Filoni, you know what to do. — Nicolas D. Evos (@devos37) January 16, 2026

Give the people what they want!

Kathleen Kennedy: "A next Sequel film will Happen with-"



Fans: "BEN SOLO BEN SOLO BEN SOLO?!?!" pic.twitter.com/FyOoG4pPs7 — Ella l (@EllaLisa15) April 11, 2023

