Ben Schwartz welcomes Kristen Bell to the “Sonic” cast, where she’ll be play Amy Rose

Sonic 4 has found its Amy Rose... Kristen Bell!

8:00 AM CST on February 19, 2026

kristen bell and ben schwartz holding sonic figurines
Sega/@rejectedjokes/X

The Sonic the Hedgehog movies have been a massive success, and the fourth installment is expected to be released in 2027. The third film's post-credit scene teased Amy Rose, a game character who was introduced in 1993.

Amy Rose has been called "the Minnie to Sonic's Mickey," and is a beloved character in the franchise. While Amy Rose has always had a crush on Sonic, they're not a couple in the games.

Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic in the films, took to social media this week to announce Bell's casting.

Bell is known for an array of projects, including voicing Anna in Frozen.

The previous Sonic cast also includes James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Idris Elba as Knuckles, Keanu Reeves as Shadow, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Eggman.

Fans react to Kristen Bell's Amy Rose casting

The Internet is excited about Bell's casting, with most Sonic fans thinking she's perfect for the role. However, some folks are on the fence about whether or not Amy Rose should be Sonic's love interest. Sonic has always treated her like a friend and has never officially returned her romantic feelings.

The vision is clear.

An exciting reunion.

You love to see it.

The heart.

"Lowkey perfect."

She's got the range.

What Amy Rose deserves.

Romantic?..

...or not.

Important note.

Sounds familiar.

Facts.

The Parks and Rec connection.

Is it 2027 yet?

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

