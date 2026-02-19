Ben Schwartz welcomes Kristen Bell to the “Sonic” cast, where she’ll be play Amy Rose

The Sonic the Hedgehog movies have been a massive success, and the fourth installment is expected to be released in 2027. The third film's post-credit scene teased Amy Rose, a game character who was introduced in 1993.
Amy Rose has been called "the Minnie to Sonic's Mickey," and is a beloved character in the franchise. While Amy Rose has always had a crush on Sonic, they're not a couple in the games.
Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic in the films, took to social media this week to announce Bell's casting.
Bell is known for an array of projects, including voicing Anna in Frozen.
The previous Sonic cast also includes James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Idris Elba as Knuckles, Keanu Reeves as Shadow, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Eggman.
Fans react to Kristen Bell's Amy Rose casting
The Internet is excited about Bell's casting, with most Sonic fans thinking she's perfect for the role. However, some folks are on the fence about whether or not Amy Rose should be Sonic's love interest. Sonic has always treated her like a friend and has never officially returned her romantic feelings.
