Ben Schwartz welcomes Kristen Bell to the “Sonic” cast, where she’ll be play Amy Rose

The Sonic the Hedgehog movies have been a massive success, and the fourth installment is expected to be released in 2027. The third film's post-credit scene teased Amy Rose, a game character who was introduced in 1993.

Amy Rose has been called "the Minnie to Sonic's Mickey," and is a beloved character in the franchise. While Amy Rose has always had a crush on Sonic, they're not a couple in the games.

Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic in the films, took to social media this week to announce Bell's casting.

WE HAVE OUR AMY ROSE!!! And I could not be more excited!!! Please welcome the incredible Kristen Bell to the @SonicMovie family!!! ? pic.twitter.com/jcFLLoplqC — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) February 18, 2026

Bell is known for an array of projects, including voicing Anna in Frozen.

The previous Sonic cast also includes James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Idris Elba as Knuckles, Keanu Reeves as Shadow, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Eggman.



Fans react to Kristen Bell's Amy Rose casting

The Internet is excited about Bell's casting, with most Sonic fans thinking she's perfect for the role. However, some folks are on the fence about whether or not Amy Rose should be Sonic's love interest. Sonic has always treated her like a friend and has never officially returned her romantic feelings.

The vision is clear.

The resemblance is striking ?? pic.twitter.com/oPRz7lnD3n — Green Ambience (@green_ambience_) February 18, 2026

An exciting reunion.

Reunited at last. You both had great chemistry in House of lies so this is going to be good. pic.twitter.com/f0bV9bBh5C — Ryan • Web AI (@DontFearAI) February 18, 2026

You love to see it.

kristen bell as amy rose!!! pic.twitter.com/B2qXj5OQ2C — bri ?⚡️ (@PortalPylon) February 18, 2026

The heart.

Casting strategy at paramount is clear, they are matching the prestige of idris elba (knuckles) and keanu reeves (shadow) with an actress who can actually anchor the emotional core of the team. she isn't just a love interest she’s the heart that was missing from the trio. — Sadiq (@sadiq_toobam) February 18, 2026

"Lowkey perfect."

That casting is lowkey perfect, she’s gonna bring so much personality to Amy. — ⭐️JaVale DGB (@CKildim) February 18, 2026

She's got the range.

It's about time! After that Sonic 3 mid-credits tease where she saved Sonic from the Metal Sonic swarm, fans have been dying to know who would voice her.



Kristen Bell’s range is perfect for Amy’s 'fierce but sweet' personality. If she doesn’t have a scene where she confuses… — 40 & Foolish (@iamthatOpsGuy) February 18, 2026

What Amy Rose deserves.

Finally! Amy Rose deserves Kristen Bell’s charm and sass ? — ?हम_बेपरवाह? (@hum_beparwaah) February 18, 2026

Romantic?..

It's a bit complicated...

But they do have feelings for each other. pic.twitter.com/iwsXZagqrW — RinkaVS (@RinkaVS) February 18, 2026

...or not.

Important note.

Guys. This isn't confirmation for the movie. The article doesn't say anything specific about the movie. This is a general trait about Amy which is something they are using to describe her. Not a confirmation of anything related to the movie. — Melancholy (@MelancholyVidya) February 18, 2026

Sounds familiar.

kristen bell voicing the girl who has been chasing someone with a hammer for 30 years because she loves him. she's done this before but frozen didn't have the hammer. — Evil Cass (@evilcassieroll) February 18, 2026

Facts.

The Parks and Rec connection.

So Kristen Bell is Amy Rose in the next Sonic the Hedgehog movie.



Jean-Ralphio Saperstein and Ingrid de Forest are leading the Sonic franchise! pic.twitter.com/k1WWY0d9hK — Bernard Oliver (@boliver36) February 18, 2026

Is it 2027 yet?

Kristen Bell as Amy Rose is just perfect. She's got that sweet but strong energy Sonic 4 is gonna be special. pic.twitter.com/2tJtxNnDoo — amrOnChain (@amr_nannaware) February 18, 2026

