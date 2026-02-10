What is a “bebot” girl? The TikTok beauty transformation trend, explained

TikTok's newest glow-up trend is blending mid-2000s glam with Filipina pride. Known as the "bebot" girl trend, the before-and-after videos show creators going from bare-faced to full glam hotties.

Featured Video

Inspired by the song "Bebot" from the 2006 Black Eyed Peas album "Monkey Business," the trend is transforming into a nostalgic celebration of Filipina beauty confidence.

What is a "bebot girl" and why is it trending on TikTok?

The Bebot beauty trend is when a creator makes a specific type of before-and-after video. The first part of the video depicts the creator looking plain or makeup-free.

Advertisement

Then the creator transforms into a "bebot" girl, or "hotter" version of themselves. This is accomplished by using classic 2000s makeup techniques like a frosty inner eye, cool eyeshadow hues, or a shimmery/sparkly highlighter (or all of the above).

The overall look evokes a beauty aesthetic that was popular among millennials in the mid-oughts, when the song was released.

Advertisement

What does "bebot" mean?

In Filipino culture, "bebot" (pronounced "beh-boht") is a slang term of endearment for a beautiful woman, used similarly to "babe," or "boo."

The term became more prominent through the song "Bebot" released on the Black Eyed Peas' 2006 album, Monkey Business. Performed by group member apl.de.ap, the song is an ode to the artist's Southeast Asian roots and the beauty of Filipino culture.

Advertisement

Where did the "bebot" beauty trend come from?

The trend was seemingly kicked off with a video by Filipina creator Belle Pauleen (@bellepauleen) on Dec. 27, 2025.

In the video, captioned "bebot is just Filipina baddie but in Tagalog," Pauleen is front and center, looking glam. She flips her long hair while dancing knowingly to the Black Eyed Peas' song.

Advertisement

Like the song itself, Pauleen created her TikTok video as its own confident, playful nod to her heritage.

"I have always been known by my followers for creating content that celebrates and embraces my Filipina features," she told the Daily Dot. "That sense of self-assurance naturally led me to create this kind of content."

"Using ‘Bebot’ by the Black Eyed Peas felt instinctive," she said of her choice in the video's music. "It was the perfect song to capture the message I wanted to convey, and pairing it with that caption was truly the cherry on top."

From there, other creators evolved the trend, many of whom labeled their transformations as "historically accurate bebots," heavy on the bronzer, skinny eyebrows, metallic eyeshadows, and shiny lip glosses.

Advertisement

It became a love letter to both Filipina culture and the beauty trends at the time of the song's release. In early February 2026, the "bebot" girl trend blew up, with creators posting before-and-after videos, makeup tutorials and more.

Pauleen told the Daily Dot that she is excited by the trend, as it shows Filipina culture being celebrated by users of all backgrounds.

"Watching the trend evolve has been incredibly fulfilling, because for the first time, it feels like Filipinas have something we can confidently call our own," she said.

Advertisement

"This trend has opened a space for confidence and self-definition to exist loudly and unapologetically, and I’m really really proud of that."

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.