Creative fans attempted to bake the pizza recipes from “Hello Kitty Island Adventure”

Remember the French chef who cooked up foods from Animal Crossing: New Horizons IRL? Two cooks brought to life some more cute food inspired by cooking in video games.

Sanrio superfan Joëlle (u/FluffyKawaiiJo) and her friend Matilda, with help from Mr. Fluff, Joëlle's partner, whipped up four pizzas from Hello Kitty Island Adventure. The content creators baked, taste-tested, and shared the recipes for the game’s ultimate tofu, breakfast, quattro formaggi, and fruity pizzas on YouTube.

They even designed and printed paper napkins to match the meals’ presentation exactly as Hello Kitty intended.

Unfortunately, however, it wasn’t all rainbows and friendly fluffy clouds—Joëlle landed in the hospital with a deep cut after the knife slipped when she sliced an avocado to make a fruity pizza.

She took a ride in an ambulance and shared that she would require surgery to heal her injured hand. Fans on Reddit and YouTube hyped the recipes and wished Joëlle a speedy recovery.

Hello Kitty’s ultimate tofu and breakfast pizzas

Joëlle and Matilda joined forces to make Hello Kitty Island Adventure’s ultimate tofu and breakfast pizzas in a YouTube video shared on Feb. 12, 2026.

The ultimate tofu pizza from the game featured tofu and pineapple, along with basil pesto and mozzarella. The breakfast pizza was topped with sunny-side-up eggs and bacon.

Quattro formaggi pizza, fruity pizza, and socialized healthcare

For the Quattro formaggi pizza, Joëlle blended bleu, greyere, mozzarella, and ricotta cheeses. She used dye to color the creamy bleu cheese to match the blue pizza from the game. In the final step, Joëlle cut mozzarella into stars and arranged them on top of the pizza.

Although Joëlle’s fruity pizza preparation didn’t exactly go as planned, it still turned out looking just as cute as the one from Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Fruit pizza is topped with kiwi, strawberry, and apple over a creamy avocado and coconut milk sauce. The chef subbed canned cherries for out-of-season strawberries.

Pizza construction paused when Joëlle cut herself while prepping the avocado. “So, I actually cut myself pretty badly when cutting the avocado for the second pizza, and it would not stop bleeding," she explained in her YouTube video. "And they had to take me to the hospital with an ambulance, and apparently I'm going to get surgery.”

Joëlle added, “The people at the hospital told me, ‘You should have used a spoon.’”

