‘An Absolute Game-Changer’: A Viral Watermelon and Milk Hack Claims to Make Instant Ice Cream With No Churning Required

A video posted to X by @malachimaxeyusa shows a quick watermelon "ice cream" hack that uses nothing more than a frozen melon half and cold dairy.

Featured Video

In the clip, the creator halves a watermelon, freezes it, carves a small channel into the exposed flesh, and pours milk directly into that space.

They then scrape the mixture with a spoon, producing a pink, creamy-looking treat they describe as “instant ice cream.”

Pouring milk directly into a frozen watermelon and scraping it is an absolute game-changer for making instant ice cream. Definitely trying this hack! pic.twitter.com/YQ5Q616lEI — Malachi Maxey (@malachimaxeyusa) June 30, 2026

The caption reads, “Pouring milk directly into a frozen watermelon and scraping it is an absolute game-changer for making instant ice cream. Definitely trying this hack!”

The short video has gathered millions of views, as users reacted to the low-effort method and suggested variations.

One commenter asked about timing and the method of making the holes, and wrote, “Great idea but how do you do it with no holes yet in the watermelon after its frozen? Do you make a hole first then freeze it?”

Another commenter zeroed in on seeds left inside the fruit and asked, “What will now happen to the watermelon seeds? Is it included in the ice cream?”

The method shown in the video relies on the watermelon’s very low temperature after freezing, according to The Things We'll Make. When cold milk hits the frozen fruit, heat moves from the liquid into the melon, chilling the milk as the water-rich flesh begins to soften. Scraping the two together creates a partially frozen blend, similar to soft-serve, with ice crystals dispersed through a creamy base.

One commenter pointed to a popular Japanese product and wrote, “In Japan, there is an ice cream called suika bar that is far more delicious than watermelon.” The Suika Bar, made by Lotte, is a watermelon-flavored ice cream bar shaped like a slice of melon, often with chocolate bits that mimic seeds.

Great idea but how do you do it with no holes yet in the watermelon after its frozen? Do you make a hole first then freeze it? — Ziny Sasun (@zealerj8) July 1, 2026

Another commenter looked beyond watermelon and imagined using a different fruit, and wrote, “What if we try this with Mango… Can't wait to see.”

Users under @malachimaxeyusa’s post also mentioned blueberries, banana, and mango as candidates for similar experiments, often paired with heavy cream instead of regular milk for a thicker texture.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the exact quantities or freezing times used in @malachimaxeyusa’s video. The details above reflect the account and context as shared on X by @malachimaxeyusa. The identity of the person in the video and the original recording location have not been confirmed.